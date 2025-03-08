PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
23M AGO

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 4

    Written by Staff

    The fourth Signature Event of the 2025 FedExCup season, the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, concludes from Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge on Sunday. The Arnold Palmer Invitational is played alongside the Puerto Rico Open, the first Additional Event of the season.

    Collin Morikawa shot a 5-under 67 to take a one-stroke lead into Sunday at Bay Hill. Russell Henley sits one back at 9-under, while Corey Conners finished at 8-under, two off the pace. Defending champion Scottie Scheffler carded a 1-under 71 to finish at 2-under, eight back of Morikawa.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    How to follow (all times ET):

    Television:

    • Sunday: 12:30-2:30 p.m. (GOLF Channel, NBC Sports App), 2:30-6 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

    PGA TOUR LIVE:

    --Sunday
    Stream 1Main feed: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 2Featured groups/holes: 9:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured groups/holes: 9:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured holes: 8:15 a.m.-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio

    • Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

    Featured groupings

    SUNDAY

    Marquee group

    Featured groups

    Featured holes

    • Nos. 2 (par 3), 6 (par 5), 14 (par 3), 17 (par 3)

    R3
    Official

    Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    1

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -10
    Thru
    F

    2

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -9
    Thru
    F

    3

    CAN
    C. Conners
    Tot
    -8
    Thru
    F

    4

    AUS
    J. Day
    Tot
    -7
    Thru
    F

    T5

    USA
    M. Kim
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    F

    T5

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -5
    Thru
    F

    T7

    USA
    A. Novak
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    F

    T7

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    F

    T7

    IRL
    S. Lowry
    Tot
    -4
    Thru
    F

    T10

    ENG
    A. Rai
    Tot
    -3
    Thru
    F

    T10

    SCO
    R. MacIntyre
    Tot
    -3
    Thru
    F

    T10

    NIR
    R. McIlroy
    Tot
    -3
    Thru
    F

    T13

    RSA
    C. Bezuidenhout
    Tot
    -2
    Thru
    F

    T13

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -2
    Thru
    F

    T13

    ENG
    J. Rose
    Tot
    -2
    Thru
    F
