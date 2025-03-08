Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 4
1 Min Read
Written by Staff
The fourth Signature Event of the 2025 FedExCup season, the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, concludes from Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge on Sunday. The Arnold Palmer Invitational is played alongside the Puerto Rico Open, the first Additional Event of the season.
Collin Morikawa shot a 5-under 67 to take a one-stroke lead into Sunday at Bay Hill. Russell Henley sits one back at 9-under, while Corey Conners finished at 8-under, two off the pace. Defending champion Scottie Scheffler carded a 1-under 71 to finish at 2-under, eight back of Morikawa.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
How to follow (all times ET):
Television:
- Sunday: 12:30-2:30 p.m. (GOLF Channel, NBC Sports App), 2:30-6 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)
PGA TOUR LIVE:
|--
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Featured groups/holes: 9:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups/holes: 9:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 8:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
Related: How to watch Puerto Rico Open
Featured groupings
SUNDAY
Marquee group
Featured groups
Featured holes
- Nos. 2 (par 3), 6 (par 5), 14 (par 3), 17 (par 3)