Puerto Rico Open: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 4

    The TOUR returns to Rio Grande for the first Additional Event of the 2025 season, the Puerto Rico Open. The 17th playing of the event features a field with proven winners and hungry rookies and the beautiful beachfront peninsula on the Grand Reserve Golf Club. The Puerto Rico Open will be contested alongside the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, the season's fourth Signature Event.

    Rookie Karl Vilips takes a one-stroke lead into Sunday in only his fourth start as a member. Amateur Kieron Van Wyk and Joseph Bramlett sit in a tie for second, one off the pace.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television

    • Sunday: 2:30-5:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)

    Must reads

    The First Look: Storylines from Puerto Rico Open

    Monday qualifiers: See who earned spots in Puerto Rico Open

