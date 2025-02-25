PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 1

    The PGA TOUR returns east with the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, the first event of the Florida Swing. Contested at PGA National Resort (The Champion Course), home of the famed "The Bear Trap," the Cognizant Classic represents the final chance for players to earn their way into the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard via the Aon Next 10 and Aon Swing 5.

    Austin Eckroat returns to defend his maiden victory after carding the event’s lowest winning score in relation to par since 2003. Jordan Spieth will be making his debut at PGA National as he continues his comeback from wrist surgery last August. Other players back in action include Jupiter, Florida, resident Rickie Fowler, 2014 champion Russell Henley and world No. 18 Shane Lowry.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    How to follow (all times ET):

    Television:

    • Thursday-Friday: 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)
    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (NBC)

    Special programming alert:

    • Tuesday: The third season of its popular “Full Swing” docuseries premieres Feb. 24 on Netflix, bringing fans inside the banner season of world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and others, and – for the first time – behind-the-scenes footage of the Presidents Cup.

    PGA TOUR LIVE:

    --ThursdayFridaySaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main feed: 6:45 a.m.-6 p.m.Main feed: 6:45 a.m.-6 p.m.Main feed: 6:45 a.m.-6 p.m.Main feed: 6:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee group: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m.Marquee group: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.mMarquee group: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.mMarquee group: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m
    Stream 3Featured groups/holes: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.Featured groups/holes: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.Featured groups/holes: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.Featured groups/holes: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured holes: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m.Featured holes: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m.Featured holes: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m.Featured holes: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
    • Spanish feed: For the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, ESPN+ and PGA TOUR LIVE will provide full Spanish language coverage for each round.

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio

    • Thursday-Friday: noon-6 p.m.
    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

