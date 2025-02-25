Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 1
Written by Staff
The PGA TOUR returns east with the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, the first event of the Florida Swing. Contested at PGA National Resort (The Champion Course), home of the famed "The Bear Trap," the Cognizant Classic represents the final chance for players to earn their way into the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard via the Aon Next 10 and Aon Swing 5.
Austin Eckroat returns to defend his maiden victory after carding the event’s lowest winning score in relation to par since 2003. Jordan Spieth will be making his debut at PGA National as he continues his comeback from wrist surgery last August. Other players back in action include Jupiter, Florida, resident Rickie Fowler, 2014 champion Russell Henley and world No. 18 Shane Lowry.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
How to follow (all times ET):
Television:
- Thursday-Friday: 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (NBC)
Special programming alert:
- Tuesday: The third season of its popular “Full Swing” docuseries premieres Feb. 24 on Netflix, bringing fans inside the banner season of world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and others, and – for the first time – behind-the-scenes footage of the Presidents Cup.
PGA TOUR LIVE:
|--
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 6:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Main feed: 6:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Main feed: 6:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Main feed: 6:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee group: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Marquee group: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m
|Marquee group: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m
|Marquee group: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m
|Stream 3
|Featured groups/holes: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured groups/holes: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured groups/holes: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured groups/holes: 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured holes: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured holes: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured holes: 7:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Main feed: Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Spanish feed: For the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, ESPN+ and PGA TOUR LIVE will provide full Spanish language coverage for each round.
- Thursday-Friday: noon-6 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.