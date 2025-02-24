Power Rankings: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

Quirky things happened when PGA National debuted as a par 71 in 2024. Austin Eckroat captured his first PGA TOUR victory while establishing the new tournament course record in relation to par at 17-under 267. It’s just that he was one stroke higher than Chris Kirk’s tournament course record in the aggregate of 14-under 266 the previous year. Those pros don’t care if they split records because each owns his own trophy for taming The Bear Trap. More on that three-hole navigation in a moment.