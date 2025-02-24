Rookie report: Aldrich Potgieter, 20, launches up FedExCup standings into Florida Swing

Isaiah Salinda (No. 48 on FedExCup): The Stanford alum contended down the stretch at last week’s Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, closing in 6-under 65 at Vidanta Vallarta (matching Sunday’s low round) to finish in third place at 19-under, one stroke shy of the Campbell-Potgieter playoff. Salinda was understandably disappointed after coming so close, but the result did wonders for his position on the FedExCup; he vaulted from No. 148 to No. 48 on the season-long standings, a 100-spot improvement.

Rasmus Højgaard (No. 78 on FedExCup): After earning his first TOUR card via the 2024 DP World Tour Eligibility Ranking, the Denmark native has quickly acclimated himself to the circuit with three top-34 finishes in four starts, highlighted by a T12 at the WM Phoenix Open. Højgaard holds TOUR membership alongside his twin brother Nicolai, who currently stands No. 83 on the FedExCup – a closely contested race thus far.

Jackson Suber (No. 88): The Ole Miss alum thrived in his TOUR debut as a member, finishing T6 at the Sony Open in Hawaii on the strength of a final-round 65 at Waialae Country Club. Suber, who is mentored by former TOUR pro Jonathan Randolph, added a T56 at the Farmers Insurance Open but has missed a cut in his other two starts.