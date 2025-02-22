Mexico Open at VidantaWorld: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 4
1 Min Read
Written by Staff
The PGA TOUR heads south for the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld with Round 4 continuing from VidantaWorld's Vidanta Vallarta course.
It's the final event before the TOUR heads to the East Coast and the first of two events that offer the top FedExCup points earners a spot at the fourth Signature Event of the season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Rookie Aldrich Potgieter holds a one-stroke lead heading into Sunday over fellow Korn Ferry Tour grad Brian Campbell. Campbell carded a 64 to close the gap, and he sits two strokes ahead of Stephan Jaeger, who finished in solo third at 17-under.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
How to follow (all times ET):
Television
- Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (NBC)
PGA TOUR LIVE:
|--
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee group: 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups/holes: 10:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Spanish feed: 10:45 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Spanish feed: ESPN+ and PGA TOUR LIVE will provide full Spanish language coverage for each round of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
- Sunday: 1-6 p.m.
Featured groups
Marquee group
- 10:35 a.m: Rasmus Højgaard, Ben Martin, Kris Ventura
- To pick up Akshay Bhatia, Harry Hall, Michael Kim at 11:52 a.m.
Featured groups
- 10:46 a.m: Taylor Moore, Danny Walker, Rafael Campos
- 11:08 a.m: Sam Ryder, Lanto Griffin, Jake Knapp
- To pick up Patrick Rodgers, Nicolai Højgaard, Joel Dahmen at 12:14 p.m.