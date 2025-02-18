PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Mexico Open at VidantaWorld: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 1

1 Min Read

Latest

Loading...
    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The PGA TOUR heads south for the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld with Round 1 teeing off Thursday from VidantaWorld's Vidanta Vallarta course.

    It's the final event before the TOUR heads to the East Coast and the first of two events that offer the top FedExCup points earners a spot at the fourth Signature Event of the season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    How to follow (all times ET):

    Television

    • Thursday-Friday: 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)
    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (NBC)

    PGA TOUR LIVE:

    --ThursdayFridaySaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main feed: 9:15 a.m.-7 p.m.Main feed: 9:15 a.m.-7 p.m.Main feed: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.Main feed: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee group: 10:15 a.m.-7 p.m.Marquee group: 10:15 a.m.-7 p.m.Marquee group: 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.Marquee group: 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured groups/holes: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.Featured groups/holes: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.Featured groups/holes: 9:15 a.m.-6 p.m.Featured groups/holes: 9:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
    Stream 4Spanish feed: 9:30 a.m.-7 p.m.Spanish feed: 9:30 a.m.-7 p.m.Spanish feed: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.Spanish feed: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

    PGA TOUR Live is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
    • Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
    • Spanish feed: ESPN+ and PGA TOUR LIVE will provide full Spanish language coverage for each round of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio

    • Thursday-Friday: 1-7 p.m.
    • Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

    Must reads

    The First Look: Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

    Power Rankings: Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

    Meet rookie Will Chandler, who beat playing partner Scottie Scheffler by six in first PGA TOUR Sunday appearance

    VidantaWorld Nuevo Vallarta Resort: Championship golf meets unmatched hospitality