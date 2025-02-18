1H AGO
Mexico Open at VidantaWorld: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 1
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The PGA TOUR heads south for the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld with Round 1 teeing off Thursday from VidantaWorld's Vidanta Vallarta course.
It's the final event before the TOUR heads to the East Coast and the first of two events that offer the top FedExCup points earners a spot at the fourth Signature Event of the season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
How to follow (all times ET):
Television
- Thursday-Friday: 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (NBC)
PGA TOUR LIVE:
|--
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 9:15 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Main feed: 9:15 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Main feed: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Main feed: 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee group: 10:15 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Marquee group: 10:15 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Marquee group: 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Marquee group: 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups/holes: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Featured groups/holes: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Featured groups/holes: 9:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Featured groups/holes: 9:15 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Spanish feed: 9:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Spanish feed: 9:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Spanish feed: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
|Spanish feed: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
PGA TOUR Live is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Main feed: Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Spanish feed: ESPN+ and PGA TOUR LIVE will provide full Spanish language coverage for each round of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
- Thursday-Friday: 1-7 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-6 p.m.