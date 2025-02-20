Ryan Fox makes 92-foot putt at Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, longest on TOUR since 2023
Written by Staff
New Zealand’s Ryan Fox holed the longest putt of the 2024 PGA TOUR season at 88 feet, 10 inches.
He outdid himself in Thursday’s opening round of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
Fox, 38, drained a birdie putt measuring 91 feet, 7 inches on the par-3 fifth hole Thursday at VidantaWorld, his 14th hole of the day. It marked the season’s longest putt, surpassing Cameron Young (71 feet, 2 inches at the WM Phoenix Open). Fox signed for a 3-under 68 at VidantaWorld, four back of early co-leaders Harry Hall and Jeremy Paul. It's the longest putt on TOUR since Henrik Norlander's 93-footer at the 2023 Valero Texas Open.
Fox caught the green’s back-left portion at the 192-yard par 3, making for a dicey two-putt proposition across the putting surface. He didn’t miss a beat, as the ball started well left of the hole before steadily drifting to the right and making a 360-degree spin around the cup before dropping in.
Ryan Fox jars a 91-foot birdie putt at Mexico Open
“I'm not going to say I had a good line on that,” Fox said. “I just kind of, you know, picked it out. It was breaking a whole chunk left to right and just tried to get the speed right and got lucky in the end. I didn't realize how much of a loop around the hole it did; I was obviously pretty far away, so seeing it up close on camera's pretty sweet.
“I'd like to hit a little closer than 88, 90 feet or whatever it is, but it's always nice when you see those go in. Nice little bonus from a pretty poor tee shot, to be honest.”
Fox will often attempt putts in the 40- to 50-foot range in his preparation process, but rarely does he try a putt in the 90-foot range, noting that it’s rare to find a practice green spanning that length. He’s a feel-based player – “I get up and feel it” – which is helpful on these types of putts so rarely attempted in competition.
It was a roller-coaster type of putt, fitting amidst VidantaWorld’s ample resort-type amenities. Hall mentioned wanting to float through the lazy river, although he had yet to do so. Alejandro Tosti, who opened in 6-under, has enjoyed the street tacos. There’s even a gondola that weaves through the hotel complex – Paul noted he had yet to come across such a contraption.
“Yesterday (my wife and I) went down to the beach and they have some super cool food trucks there and sat down and watched the sunset,” Paul said. “Really puts you in a good mind frame and it helps when you're not really thinking about golf when you're off the golf course. That really helps you sort of just be mentally ready because it's super draining playing golf all the time, you're always on. So it's nice when you get off the golf course and you have nice scenery and a nice hotel.”
VidantaWorld offers no roller coasters yet, but they’re coming (a theme park is set to open in 2026). Fox’s putter offered a sneak preview.