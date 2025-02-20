Ryan Fox makes 92-foot putt at Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, longest on TOUR since 2023

“Yesterday (my wife and I) went down to the beach and they have some super cool food trucks there and sat down and watched the sunset,” Paul said. “Really puts you in a good mind frame and it helps when you're not really thinking about golf when you're off the golf course. That really helps you sort of just be mentally ready because it's super draining playing golf all the time, you're always on. So it's nice when you get off the golf course and you have nice scenery and a nice hotel.”