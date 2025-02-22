For and Against: Who will win battle of nerves in Mexico Open at VidantaWorld

Case for: This man has been there and done that, winning on TOUR last season and holding off none other than world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler to do it. Jaeger co-leads the field in Par 4 Scoring and Front 9 Scoring this week and is second in total birdies and SG: Putting. It was almost like he got his poor round out of the way on Saturday and still shot 66 to be within striking distance. He finished third here last season.