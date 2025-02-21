Aldrich Potgieter shoots 10-under at Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, becomes fourth-youngest to card 61 or lower at PGA TOUR event

Potgieter started modestly on Friday, just 1-under through four holes before a string of five straight birdies to close the front-nine in 6-under 29. Four of his six birdies came from putts outside 10 feet. Potgieter maintained momentum with an impressive par on the 10th after finding the water off the tee. He hit his third shot to 21 feet and drained the putt to stay bogey-free. After another par at 11, Potgieter made the 661-yard par-5 12th look obsolete. He hit his drive 331 yards, then found the green with his approach after hitting driver off the deck. He two-putted for another easy birdie.