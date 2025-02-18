Karl Vilips named first Sun Day Red brand ambassador
2 Min Read
Followed in Tiger Woods’ footsteps from Stanford to PGA TOUR
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
As a young golfer, Karl Vilips idolized Tiger Woods. Now the PGA TOUR rookie will represent Woods’ brand in an official capacity.
Vilips was announced Tuesday as the first brand ambassador of Sun Day Red, the clothing line launched by Woods in early 2024. Woods and Vilips share Stanford as an alma mater; the brand’s red ethos is true to their school colors. Early in his career, Vilips has followed a similar progression as Woods – from child prodigy to Stanford golfer to young PGA TOUR member – making for a natural partnership.
“Karl’s journey has been marked by success at every level he's played,” Woods said Tuesday in a press release. “At Sun Day Red, we were drawn towards his relentless work ethic and pioneering spirit that embody what we stand for and look for in our athletes. With his impressive track record and determination, I have no doubt he will make a significant impact quickly on the PGA TOUR and is one of the game’s future stars."
Vilips moved from Australia to the United States at age 11 to chase his professional golf dreams. His decision to attend Stanford was a no-brainer, he has said often, in part due to Woods’ legacy in Palo Alto. Six years ago at the Junior Presidents Cup, Vilips identified Woods as part of his dream golf foursome alongside Jack Nicklaus and Roger Federer.
At PGA TOUR New Member Orientation last fall, Vilips was asked to identify his hero. He didn’t hesitate.
“Tiger Woods,” Vilips said. “He’s who got me into this sport, who motivated me to be who I am today. The mentality he brought to everything that he does."
Vilips will make his first PGA TOUR start as a member at this week’s Mexico Open at VidantaWorld; he was previously sidelined to start the season due to injury. After turning pro in the summer of 2024, Vilips wasted little time in acclimating to the rigors of professional golf. He won his fourth Korn Ferry Tour start at the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain Health, en route to finishing No. 19 on the season-long Korn Ferry Tour Points List and earning his PGA TOUR card via the top 30 on the season-long standings. Now he’ll embark on his PGA TOUR career with Woods’ spirit close by.
“We wore red on the final day of every single tournament, and then every single tournament I've played as a professional I've worn red,” Woods said last year. “It's just become synonymous with me."
Perhaps soon to become synonymous with Vilips, as well.