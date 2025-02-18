Karl Vilips named first Sun Day Red brand ambassador

Vilips will make his first PGA TOUR start as a member at this week’s Mexico Open at VidantaWorld; he was previously sidelined to start the season due to injury. After turning pro in the summer of 2024, Vilips wasted little time in acclimating to the rigors of professional golf. He won his fourth Korn Ferry Tour start at the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain Health, en route to finishing No. 19 on the season-long Korn Ferry Tour Points List and earning his PGA TOUR card via the top 30 on the season-long standings. Now he’ll embark on his PGA TOUR career with Woods’ spirit close by.