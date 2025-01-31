PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 3

1 Min Read

Latest

Loading...
    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The 2025 PGA TOUR season hits the midpoint of the West Coast Swing with the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the second Signature Event of the season. The 80-man field will compete across two courses – Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course – and will be accompanied by amateurs for just the first two rounds.

    Sepp Straka, recent winner at The American Express, built a three-shot lead with a 7-under 65 at Pebble Beach. Russell Henley and Cam Davis sit tied for second at 11-under, and a five-way group, including the 2023 champion Justin Rose, Tony Finau, Tom Kim, Andrew Novak and Austin Eckroat.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Saturday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-7 p.m. (CBS)
    • Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6:30 p.m. (CBS)

    PGA TOUR LIVE:

    --SaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main feed: 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Main feed: 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee group: 12:30-7 p.m.Marquee group: noon-6:30 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured groups: 12:15-7 p.m.Featured groups: 11:45 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured holes: noon-7 p.m.Featured holes: 11:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course.
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group.
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups.
    • Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes.

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.com/liveaudio

    • Saturday: 2-7 p.m.
    • Sunday: 1-6:30 p.m.


    Featured groups

    Marquee group

    • 12:40 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, Rasmus Højgaard

    Featured groups

    • 11:12 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Jason Day, Maverick McNealy
    • 11:56 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Sam Stevens, Taylor Pendrith

    Featured holes

    • Pebble Beach: Nos. 5 (par 3), 7 (par 3), 12 (par 3), 17 (par 3)

