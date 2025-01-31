AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 3
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The 2025 PGA TOUR season hits the midpoint of the West Coast Swing with the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the second Signature Event of the season. The 80-man field will compete across two courses – Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course – and will be accompanied by amateurs for just the first two rounds.
Sepp Straka, recent winner at The American Express, built a three-shot lead with a 7-under 65 at Pebble Beach. Russell Henley and Cam Davis sit tied for second at 11-under, and a five-way group, including the 2023 champion Justin Rose, Tony Finau, Tom Kim, Andrew Novak and Austin Eckroat.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Saturday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-7 p.m. (CBS)
- Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6:30 p.m. (CBS)
PGA TOUR LIVE:
|--
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Main feed: 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee group: 12:30-7 p.m.
|Marquee group: noon-6:30 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: 12:15-7 p.m.
|Featured groups: 11:45 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: noon-7 p.m.
|Featured holes: 11:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Main feed: Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course.
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group.
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups.
- Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes.
Featured groups
Marquee group
- 12:40 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, Rasmus Højgaard
Featured groups
- 11:12 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Jason Day, Maverick McNealy
- 11:56 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Sam Stevens, Taylor Pendrith
Featured holes
- Pebble Beach: Nos. 5 (par 3), 7 (par 3), 12 (par 3), 17 (par 3)