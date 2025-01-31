Sepp Straka leads by three at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am as rough weather awaits weekend

“It's going to change Pebble a lot,” said Tony Finau, who had a 67 at Spyglass Hill and was in a large group at 10-under 134. “It's unfortunate because Pebble is pure right now, really pure. The ball is bouncing and anytime that’s the case at Pebble, I think it’s pretty magical to play. We’ll have to adjust, just adapt as we do out here and we’ll just have to do that on the weekend.”