Tony Finau contending at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am days after birth of sixth child

“The rehab's been a lot tougher process than really anything that I've done with my body,” Finau said. “I haven't been apt to injury throughout my career, so this is kind of the first time that I've had to go through any type of surgery or anything like that. So the rehab process has been grueling and tough, but one that I've been more than willing to do, and will continue to, to make sure that I'm as healthy as I can be and physically strong as I can be as I move forward in my career.”