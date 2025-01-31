Tony Finau contending at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am days after birth of sixth child
2 Min Read
Written by Sean Martin @PGATOURSMartin
Days after welcoming his sixth child, Tony Finau is in contention at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Finau’s wife Layla gave birth to a baby girl Saturday, just two days after Tony missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open.
He’s already back to work, though, and in fourth place at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am’s halfway mark after opening with back-to-back 67s. At 10 under par, Finau is four strokes behind leader Sepp Straka.
“I got off to a really nice start I would say and kind of just cruised on the front nine, made some putts,” Finau said Friday. “It was just one of those days that it was nice to see some putts fall early and just able to capitalize on them.”
Tony Finau gets up-and-down from greenside rough at AT&T Pebble Beach
The Finaus announced the birth on their Instagram page in a video where they revealed the newborn’s gender to her five siblings.
It’s been an eventful few months for Finau, who had surgery on his left knee in October to repair a torn meniscus. He started 2025 with a T15 at The Sentry but missed the cut in his next two starts, The American Express and last week’s Farmers Insurance Open. Finau said at The American Express that he was still recovering from the procedure.
“The rehab's been a lot tougher process than really anything that I've done with my body,” Finau said. “I haven't been apt to injury throughout my career, so this is kind of the first time that I've had to go through any type of surgery or anything like that. So the rehab process has been grueling and tough, but one that I've been more than willing to do, and will continue to, to make sure that I'm as healthy as I can be and physically strong as I can be as I move forward in my career.”
Finau has been buoyed by strong putting in the first two rounds of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, ranking third in Strokes Gained: Putting (+3.84). Finau has won six times on the PGA TOUR, including consecutive two-win seasons in 2022 and 2023. He was winless last year, however, but still finished 23rd in the FedExCup to continue his streak of eight consecutive TOUR Championship appearances.
“My main goal for 2025 is to physically just be healthier than I was the last couple years,” he said earlier this month. “My biggest goal is just making sure that I'm healthy and strong physically, and I think that that will bear some good fruit on the golf course.”
Sean Martin is a senior editor for the PGA TOUR. He is a 2004 graduate of Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo. Attending a small school gave him a heart for the underdog, which is why he enjoys telling stories of golf's lesser-known players. Follow Sean Martin on Twitter.