Ludvig Åberg withdraws from AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
World No. 6 Ludvig Åberg withdrew before the second round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Friday, well in advance of his tee time with Rory McIlroy, citing illness.
The two were set to go off Pebble Beach at 9:53 a.m. P.S.T., 12:53 p.m. E.T. McIlroy, who opened with a 6-under 66 that included a hole-in-one, will play on with amateur partner Jeff Rhodes – they won the pro-am title last year – and Åberg’s partner Jimmy Dunne.
Cypress Point Head Professional Casey Reamer was set to be the fourth player in the group.
Åberg, who got off to a promising start but came down with illness while finishing T42 at last week’s Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines, cited illness again at Pebble Beach. He never got anything going at the AT&T, where he was 80th (last) in the field in several statistical categories while shooting 77 at Spyglass Hill on Thursday.
A former No. 1 in PGA TOUR University, the pathway by which top college players go directly to the PGA TOUR, Åberg had medial meniscus surgery in September. He took a month off after that and was wearing a knee brace when he began hitting balls again.
He finished T17 at The RSM Classic, his first action in two and a half months, and tied for fifth at The Sentry to open 2025, shooting 65-64 on the weekend.