TOURCAST, ShotLink Pro to provide complete coverage across two courses for first time at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

For players and fans alike, every shot matters. That adage will be on full display at this year’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where – for the first time – fans can follow every shot from every player via TOURCAST at both the host course (Pebble Beach Golf Links) and satellite course played in rounds one and two (Spyglass Hill Golf Course). ShotLink Pro will provide nearly double the amount of full data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, on the Monterey Peninsula compared to previous years, making this the most data-driven tournament in the 40-year history of the event.