AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 1
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The 2025 PGA TOUR season hits the midpoint of the West Coast Swing with the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, the second Signature Event of the season. The 80-man field will compete across two courses – Pebble Beach Golf Links and Spyglass Hill Golf Course – and will be accompanied by amateurs for just the first two rounds.
Headlined by world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who’s making his season debut after being sidelined by a puncture wound to his right hand, the field also features the top 50 from last season’s FedExCup standings and the finalized Aon Swing 5. Past champion Jordan Spieth will make his season debut after offseason wrist surgery. Defending champion Wyndham Clark heads to the Monterey Peninsula after a third-round, course-record 60 in last year’s event eventually meant victory as the final round was canceled Sunday evening following heavy storms throughout the day.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Thursday-Friday: 3-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
- Saturday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-7 p.m. (CBS)
- Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6:30 p.m. (CBS)
- Tune in to "Live: On the Range from AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am."
- Get up close and personal with your favorite PGA TOUR stars as they dial in their game ahead of the 2025 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am during "Live: On the Range from AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am," from 5-6:30 p.m. on PGA TOUR YouTube, GOLF Channel, and FAST network.
PGA TOUR LIVE:
|--
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 11:45 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Main feed: 11:45 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Main feed: 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Main feed: 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee group: 12:45 p.m.-7 p.m.
|Marquee group: 12:45-7 p.m.
|Marquee group: 12:30-7 p.m.
|Marquee group: noon-6:30 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: 12:30 p.m.-3 p.m.
|Featured groups: 12:30-3 p.m.
|Featured groups: 12:15-1 p.m.
|Featured groups: 11:45 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 12:15-7 p.m.
|Featured holes: 12:15-7 p.m.
|Featured holes: noon-7 p.m.
|Featured holes: 11:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Main feed: Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course.
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group.
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups.
- Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes.
- Thursday-Friday: 1-7 p.m
- Saturday: 2-7 p.m.
- Sunday: 1-6:30 p.m.