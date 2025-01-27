AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 1

Headlined by world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who’s making his season debut after being sidelined by a puncture wound to his right hand, the field also features the top 50 from last season’s FedExCup standings and the finalized Aon Swing 5. Past champion Jordan Spieth will make his season debut after offseason wrist surgery. Defending champion Wyndham Clark heads to the Monterey Peninsula after a third-round, course-record 60 in last year’s event eventually meant victory as the final round was canceled Sunday evening following heavy storms throughout the day.