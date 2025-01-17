PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
4H AGO

Inside the Field: Farmers Insurance Open

4 Min Read

Inside the Field

    Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM

    The PGA TOUR's West Coast Swing continues on to its second leg at the Farmers Insurance Open at historic Torrey Pines Golf Course.

    The scenic San Diego venue welcomes the TOUR's best who are all looking to start their 2025 campaign on the right page.

    The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.

    Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.

    Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    See the field that will be teeing it up in San Diego:

    Winner of Masters Tournament (five-year exemption)
    Matsuyama, Hideki

    Winner of U.S. Open (five-year exemption)
    Morikawa, Collin
    Woodland, Gary

    Winner of The Open Championship (five-year exemption)
    Lowry, Shane

    Winner of Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, the Memorial Tournament and The Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)
    Kitayama, Kurt

    PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
    Åberg, Ludvig
    Bhatia, Akshay
    Bradley, Keegan
    Campos, Rafael
    Day, Jason
    Eckroat, Austin
    Finau, Tony
    Gotterup, Chris
    Grillo, Emiliano
    Hall, Harry
    Hardy, Nick
    Hodges, Lee
    Homa, Max
    Hughes, Mackenzie
    Jaeger, Stephan
    Kim, Si Woo
    Knapp, Jake
    List, Luke
    Malnati, Peter
    McCarty, Matt
    McNealy, Maverick
    Molinari, Francesco
    Moore, Taylor
    Norrman, Vincent
    Pavon, Matthieu
    Pendrith, Taylor
    Rai, Aaron
    Riley, Davis
    Rose, Justin
    Svensson, Adam
    Theegala, Sahith
    van Rooyen, Erik
    Vegas, Jhonattan
    Villegas, Camilo
    Wallace, Matt
    Yu, Kevin

    Career money exemption
    Palmer, Ryan
    Snedeker, Brandt

    PGA Section champion
    McCall, Cavin

    Sponsor exemption (PGA TOUR members not otherwise exempt)
    Johnson, Zach
    Merritt, Troy

    Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
    Bramlett, Joseph
    Clanton, Luke
    Koivun, Jackson
    Mack III, Willie

    Top 30 on prior season's FedExCup points list
    Im, Sungjae
    Schenk, Adam

    Top 70 on prior season's FedExCup points list
    Zalatoris, Will
    Detry, Thomas
    Cole, Eric
    Greyserman, Max
    Rodgers, Patrick
    English, Harris
    Griffin, Ben
    Hubbard, Mark
    Perez, Victor

    Top 125 from prior season's FedExCup Fall points list
    Hossler, Beau
    Novak, Andrew
    Lower, Justin
    Ghim, Doug
    Fishburn, Patrick
    Putnam, Andrew
    Hoey, Rico
    Young, Carson
    Stevens, Sam
    Hoffman, Charley
    Hisatsune, Ryo
    Phillips, Chandler
    Schmid, Matti
    Spaun, J.J.
    Lipsky, David
    Berger, Daniel
    Whaley, Vince
    Kim, Michael
    Lee, K.H.
    Meissner, Mac
    Sigg, Greyson
    Højgaard, Nicolai
    Highsmith, Joe
    Kim, Chan
    Bridgeman, Jacob
    Silverman, Ben
    Ramey, Chad
    Lashley, Nate
    Norlander, Henrik
    Smalley, Alex
    Skinns, David
    Valimaki, Sami
    Dahmen, Joel
    Ryder, Sam

    Major medical extension
    Montgomery, Taylor
    Mullinax, Trey
    Willett, Danny
    Gordon, Will
    McCumber, Tyler

    PGA TOUR University No. 1 from prior season
    Thorbjornsen, Michael

    Top 10 (not otherwise exempt) from prior year's DP World Tour
    Lawrence, Thriston
    Svensson, Jesper
    Nørgaard, Niklas
    Manassero, Matteo
    Rozner, Antoine
    Hoshino, Rikuya

    Players 2-30 from prior season's Korn Ferry Tour Points List
    McGreevy, Max
    Capan III, Frankie
    Fisk, Steven
    Widing, Tim
    Dickson, Taylor
    Campbell, Brian
    Higgs, Harry
    Rosenmueller, Thomas
    Mouw, William
    Cummins, Quade
    Gerard, Ryan
    Roy, Kevin
    Del Solar, Cristobal
    Velo, Kevin
    Thornberry, Braden
    Peterson, Paul
    Salinda, Isaiah
    Suber, Jackson
    Paul, Jeremy
    Andersen, Mason
    Pak, John
    Ventura, Kris
    Onishi, Kaito
    Castillo, Ricky
    Cone, Trevor
    Walker, Danny
    Potgieter, Aldrich
    Goodwin, Noah

    Top five and ties from Final Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
    Griffin, Lanto
    Buckley, Hayden
    Kanaya, Takumi
    Tosti, Alejandro
    Chandler, Will
    Riedel, Matthew

    Top finishers from Korn Ferry Tour medical extension
    Burgoon, Bronson
    Albertson, Anders
    Xiong, Norman
    Knowles, Philip

    Minor medical extension
    Streelman, Kevin
    Hadley, Chesson
    Baddeley, Aaron
    Gutschewski, Scott

    Nos. 126-150 on prior season's FedExCup points list
    Blair, Zac