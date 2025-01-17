Inside the Field: Farmers Insurance Open
4 Min Read
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
The PGA TOUR's West Coast Swing continues on to its second leg at the Farmers Insurance Open at historic Torrey Pines Golf Course.
The scenic San Diego venue welcomes the TOUR's best who are all looking to start their 2025 campaign on the right page.
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields, based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with 'reshuffle' notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
See the field that will be teeing it up in San Diego:
Winner of Masters Tournament (five-year exemption)
Matsuyama, Hideki
Winner of U.S. Open (five-year exemption)
Morikawa, Collin
Woodland, Gary
Winner of The Open Championship (five-year exemption)
Lowry, Shane
Winner of Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, the Memorial Tournament and The Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption)
Kitayama, Kurt
PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
Åberg, Ludvig
Bhatia, Akshay
Bradley, Keegan
Campos, Rafael
Day, Jason
Eckroat, Austin
Finau, Tony
Gotterup, Chris
Grillo, Emiliano
Hall, Harry
Hardy, Nick
Hodges, Lee
Homa, Max
Hughes, Mackenzie
Jaeger, Stephan
Kim, Si Woo
Knapp, Jake
List, Luke
Malnati, Peter
McCarty, Matt
McNealy, Maverick
Molinari, Francesco
Moore, Taylor
Norrman, Vincent
Pavon, Matthieu
Pendrith, Taylor
Rai, Aaron
Riley, Davis
Rose, Justin
Svensson, Adam
Theegala, Sahith
van Rooyen, Erik
Vegas, Jhonattan
Villegas, Camilo
Wallace, Matt
Yu, Kevin
Career money exemption
Palmer, Ryan
Snedeker, Brandt
PGA Section champion
McCall, Cavin
Sponsor exemption (PGA TOUR members not otherwise exempt)
Johnson, Zach
Merritt, Troy
Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
Bramlett, Joseph
Clanton, Luke
Koivun, Jackson
Mack III, Willie
Top 30 on prior season's FedExCup points list
Im, Sungjae
Schenk, Adam
Top 70 on prior season's FedExCup points list
Zalatoris, Will
Detry, Thomas
Cole, Eric
Greyserman, Max
Rodgers, Patrick
English, Harris
Griffin, Ben
Hubbard, Mark
Perez, Victor
Top 125 from prior season's FedExCup Fall points list
Hossler, Beau
Novak, Andrew
Lower, Justin
Ghim, Doug
Fishburn, Patrick
Putnam, Andrew
Hoey, Rico
Young, Carson
Stevens, Sam
Hoffman, Charley
Hisatsune, Ryo
Phillips, Chandler
Schmid, Matti
Spaun, J.J.
Lipsky, David
Berger, Daniel
Whaley, Vince
Kim, Michael
Lee, K.H.
Meissner, Mac
Sigg, Greyson
Højgaard, Nicolai
Highsmith, Joe
Kim, Chan
Bridgeman, Jacob
Silverman, Ben
Ramey, Chad
Lashley, Nate
Norlander, Henrik
Smalley, Alex
Skinns, David
Valimaki, Sami
Dahmen, Joel
Ryder, Sam
Major medical extension
Montgomery, Taylor
Mullinax, Trey
Willett, Danny
Gordon, Will
McCumber, Tyler
PGA TOUR University No. 1 from prior season
Thorbjornsen, Michael
Top 10 (not otherwise exempt) from prior year's DP World Tour
Lawrence, Thriston
Svensson, Jesper
Nørgaard, Niklas
Manassero, Matteo
Rozner, Antoine
Hoshino, Rikuya
Players 2-30 from prior season's Korn Ferry Tour Points List
McGreevy, Max
Capan III, Frankie
Fisk, Steven
Widing, Tim
Dickson, Taylor
Campbell, Brian
Higgs, Harry
Rosenmueller, Thomas
Mouw, William
Cummins, Quade
Gerard, Ryan
Roy, Kevin
Del Solar, Cristobal
Velo, Kevin
Thornberry, Braden
Peterson, Paul
Salinda, Isaiah
Suber, Jackson
Paul, Jeremy
Andersen, Mason
Pak, John
Ventura, Kris
Onishi, Kaito
Castillo, Ricky
Cone, Trevor
Walker, Danny
Potgieter, Aldrich
Goodwin, Noah
Top five and ties from Final Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Griffin, Lanto
Buckley, Hayden
Kanaya, Takumi
Tosti, Alejandro
Chandler, Will
Riedel, Matthew
Top finishers from Korn Ferry Tour medical extension
Burgoon, Bronson
Albertson, Anders
Xiong, Norman
Knowles, Philip
Minor medical extension
Streelman, Kevin
Hadley, Chesson
Baddeley, Aaron
Gutschewski, Scott
Nos. 126-150 on prior season's FedExCup points list
Blair, Zac