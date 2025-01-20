Power Rankings: Farmers Insurance Open

Finding fairways on both courses isn’t easy, but the South punishes at a PGA TOUR-long 7,765 yards, so golfers on it will inflate the field average if they hit at least 12 greens in regulation (GIR) per round. When they’re on the North, which stretches to just 7,258 yards with 6,000-square-foot greens that are 20-percent larger than the South, if they total 13 GIR, they could be weighing down the average. That’s a massive deviation. In a very fair sense, a sound strategy is to treat the entirety of the first 36 holes as one round. It’s a half-marathon within the sprint.