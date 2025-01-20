The First Look: Farmers Insurance Open

FIELD NOTES: Hideki Matsuyama looks to continue his wonderful start to 2025 after opening the year with a win at The Sentry. Matsuyama has two top-10s in his career at the Farmers Insurance Open and finished T13 a year ago … Ludvig Åberg is back in action after finishing T5 at The Sentry and helping lead The Bay Golf Club squad to victory in the inaugural TGL match. Aberg notched a top-10 result in his debut at Torrey Pines a year ago … Aberg’s TBGC teammate Shane Lowry is also in action, marking his 2025 PGA TOUR debut … Californians – all of whom are top 30 in the world – Maverick McNealy and Sahith Theegala are all set to tee it up. Theegala also comes into the week after being part of TGL's victorious Los Angeles Golf Club, which defeated Jupiter Links 12-1 in their recent match … Matthieu Pavon heads back to Torrey Pines as the defending champion. Pavon looks to become the first golfer to go back-to-back at this event since Tiger Woods, who won four in a row from 2005-08 … Other past champions in the field include Brandt Snedeker, Jason Day (who comes into the week after finishing T3 at The American Express), Luke List, Justin Rose (Theegala’s LAGC teammate and who is making his 2025 debut) and Californian Max Homa. Homa has notched top-20 finishes in four of his last five starts at Torrey Pines.