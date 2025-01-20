The First Look: Farmers Insurance Open
6 Min Read
Written by Adam Stanley @Adam_Stanley
The opening month of the 2025 PGA TOUR season continues at the Farmers Insurance Open – and the long-time double-course host of Torrey Pines North and South.
A strong field will descend on the oceanside venue led by Matthieu Pavon, whose maiden PGA TOUR title catapulted him to season-long success, including a debut at the TOUR Championship in August for the Frenchman and an appearance at the Olympics in his home country.
Torrey Pines will mark the final opportunity for golfers to earn a spot in the field at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am via the Aon Swing 5.
It’s a major championship venue – and there's plenty on the line.
Here’s everything you need to know as the TOUR returns to Torrey Pines.
FIELD NOTES: Hideki Matsuyama looks to continue his wonderful start to 2025 after opening the year with a win at The Sentry. Matsuyama has two top-10s in his career at the Farmers Insurance Open and finished T13 a year ago … Ludvig Åberg is back in action after finishing T5 at The Sentry and helping lead The Bay Golf Club squad to victory in the inaugural TGL match. Aberg notched a top-10 result in his debut at Torrey Pines a year ago … Aberg’s TBGC teammate Shane Lowry is also in action, marking his 2025 PGA TOUR debut … Californians – all of whom are top 30 in the world – Maverick McNealy and Sahith Theegala are all set to tee it up. Theegala also comes into the week after being part of TGL's victorious Los Angeles Golf Club, which defeated Jupiter Links 12-1 in their recent match … Matthieu Pavon heads back to Torrey Pines as the defending champion. Pavon looks to become the first golfer to go back-to-back at this event since Tiger Woods, who won four in a row from 2005-08 … Other past champions in the field include Brandt Snedeker, Jason Day (who comes into the week after finishing T3 at The American Express), Luke List, Justin Rose (Theegala’s LAGC teammate and who is making his 2025 debut) and Californian Max Homa. Homa has notched top-20 finishes in four of his last five starts at Torrey Pines.
HIGHEST-RANKED PLAYERS IN THE FIELD
|Official World Golf Ranking
|FedExCup
|4. Hideki Matsuyama
|1. Hideki Matsuyama
|6. Ludvig Åberg
|5. Sungjae Im
|13. Keegan Bradley
|8. Jhonattan Vegas
|15. Sahith Theegala
|9. Thomas Detry
|20. Sungjae Im
|T10. Ludvig Åberg
|23. Aaron Rai
|12. Harry Hall
|27. Tony Finau
|14. J.J. Spaun
|28. Shane Lowry
|15. Stephan Jaeger
|29. Maverick McNealy
|16. Jason Day
|33. Jason Day
|18. Justin Lower
SPONSOR EXEMPTIONS: Luke Clanton looks to bounce back on the PGA TOUR after missing the cut at the Sony Open in Hawaii. Clanton played eight TOUR events last year and notched four top 10s. He has 17 PGA TOUR University Accelerated Points, and if he gets to 20, he will earn PGA TOUR membership … Another golfer with ambitions of earning PGA TOUR membership via PGA TOUR University is Jackson Koivun, who is making his 2025 PGA TOUR debut. Koivun, of Auburn University, has 11 PGA TOUR University Accelerated Points … Joseph Bramlett is back in action on TOUR after finishing No. 146 in the FedExCup Fall. Bramlett missed the cut at The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise Island to start the Korn Ferry Tour season … Fifteen-time Advocates Professional Golf Association (APGA) Tour winner Willie Mack III will be in the field. Mack III previously received the exemption in 2021 (marking his TOUR debut) and has continued to make great strides on the APGA Tour circuit and beyond. In 2025, he became one of the first APGA Tour players to compete in the U.S. Open … Rounding out the sponsor invites are Troy Merritt, Zach Johnson, Kevin Tway and Dylan Wu.
All-time greatest shots from Farmers Insurance Open
SIGNATURE EVENT STORYLINES: This is the final event of the first Aon Swing 5 stretch of the season, with spots in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on the line. The top five FedExCup points earners across the Sony Open, The American Express and Farmers Insurance Open (not otherwise exempt) will qualify for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am via the Aon Swing 5 … J.J. Spaun continues to sit atop the standings … Thanks to his T3 at The American Express, Justin Lower moved up 23 spots and is in a prime position to lock up an Aon Swing 5 spot. It was Lower’s third top-five finish in his last five TOUR starts … Alex Smalley sits third in the standings. He finished 11th at The American Express … Charley Hoffman, who finished T5 at The American Express, moved up a hefty 36 spots in the standings and is now nine points ahead of Harry Hall, who is holding onto the fifth and final spot and finished T21 at The American Express … The Aon Next 10 for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational was determined via the 2024 FedExCup Fall standings.
COMCAST BUSINESS TOUR TOP 10 UPDATES: With his win at The American Express, Sepp Straka moved up 25 spots in the standings and now sits No. 2 in the TOUR TOP 10 … Matsuyama continues to sit atop the standings after his season-opening triumph at The Sentry … Nick Taylor, the winner of the Sony Open, dropped from No. 2 to No. 3 in the standings. Taylor finished T12 at The American Express … Justin Thomas was the only other golfer – besides Straka – to move inside the TOUR TOP 10 after The American Express. Thomas, who notched his second runner-up result in his last three starts on TOUR, moved from No. 45 to No. 6 in the standings … The top 10 players on the FedExCup Regular Season standings, finalized after the Wyndham Championship, will earn bonus money via the Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10.
COURSE: Torrey Pines GC (South), 7,765 yards, par 72. Torrey Pines GC (North), 7,258 yards, par 72.
- Format: Golfers play Torrey Pines’ North and South courses for the first two rounds. The final two rounds are played on the South Course.
- South: Designed by William P. and William F. Bell in 1957, renovated by Rees Jones in 2001 and 2019.
- North: Designed by William P. and William F. Bell in 1957, renovated by Tom Weiskopf in 2016.
72-HOLE RECORD: 266, George Burns (1987), Tiger Woods (1999)
18-HOLE RECORD: North Course record: 61, Mark Brooks (Round 2, 1990), Brandt Snedeker (Round 1, 2007)
- Redesigned North Course record: 62, Jon Rahm (Round 1, 2019), Ryan Palmer (Round 2, 2020), Alex Smalley (Round 2, 2022), Adam Schenk (Round 2, 2022)
- South Course record: 62, Tiger Woods (Round 3, 1999)
LAST TIME: Matthieu Pavon rolled in an 8-foot birdie on the final hole of the championship to secure a 1-shot win at the 2024 Farmers Insurance Open, becoming the first Frenchman to win on the PGA TOUR. Pavon, who grew up playing soccer (with a father who played professionally) before switching to golf, shot a final-round 69. He topped Nicolai Højgaard, who shot a Sunday 70, by one. A trio of golfers including Stephen Jaeger, Nate Lashley and Jake Knapp finished a shot further back at 11-under 277 for the week. Jaeger was the 36- and 54-hole leader. Pavon had a two-shot advantage late, before missing a 3-foot par attempt on the penultimate hole at Torrey Pines South to cut his lead to just one. Højgaard had a 49-foot eagle attempt on the par-5 18th but pushed it just 2 feet past and ended up falling short after Pavon’s final-hole birdie found the bottom of the cup.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Wednesday-Thursday: 3-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Friday: 3-5 p.m. (Golf Channel), 5-8 p.m. (CBS)
- Saturday: 2-4 p.m. (Golf Channel), 4-8 p.m. (CBS)
PGA TOUR LIVE:
|Stream
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 11:45 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Main feed: 11:45 a.m.-3 p.m.
|Main feed: noon-3 p.m.
|Main feed: noon-2 p.m.
|Featured group: 3-7 p.m.
|Featured group: 3-7 p.m.
|Featured group: 3-8 p.m.
|Featured group: 2-8 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee group: 12:45-3 p.m.
|Marquee group: 12:45-3 p.m.
|Marquee group: 1-3 p.m.
|Marquee group: 1-2 p.m.
|Featured group: 3-7 p.m.
|Featured group: 3-7 p.m.
|Featured group: 3-8 p.m.
|Featured group: 2-8 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: 12:15-3 p.m.
|Featured groups: 12:15-3 p.m.
|Featured groups: 12:45-3 p.m.
|Featured groups: 12:15-2 p.m.
|Featured hole: 3-7 p.m.
|Featured hole: 3-7 p.m.
|Featured hole: 3-8 p.m.
|Featured holes: 2-8 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: noon-3 p.m.
|Featured holes: noon-3 p.m.
|Featured holes: 12:15-3 p.m.
|Featured holes: 12:15-2 p.m.
|Featured hole: 3-7 p.m.
|Featured hole: 3-7 p.m.
|Featured hole: 3-8 p.m.
|Featured hole: 2-8 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Main feed: Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course.
- Marquee group: Showcasing every shot from each player in the marquee group.
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups.
- Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes.
- Wednesday-Thursday: 1-7 p.m.
- Friday-Saturday: 3-8 p.m.