TGL Week 3: How to watch New York Golf Club vs. Atlanta Drive GC, live scores, TV times
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Atlanta Drive GC tees off Tuesday night for its debut in TGL and will take on a returning New York Golf Club. Justin Thomas, Billy Horschel and Patrick Cantlay lineup for Atlanta Drive with Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick and Rickie Fowler representing NYGC for their second match.
TGL's regular season sees 15 matches, which feature six teams composed of 24 of the world's best golfers. Teams will battle to make the SoFi Cup Finals Series, set for March 24-25, where the top two teams in the league will play a best-of-three series to see who takes home the SoFi Cup.
Each match will feature nine holes of Triples (played as a three-on-three alternate-shot match), followed by six holes of Singles (featuring rotating head-to-head competition, with each team member playing two holes during the session).
Each hole has a value of one point, and the team with the fewest strokes on a hole wins the point. Ties are worth zero points and there are no carryovers. Click here for more on the TGL competitive format.
Below is the head-to-head lineup for Singles:
- Cameron Young (NYGC) vs. Justin Thomas (Atlanta Drive)
- Matt Fitzpatrick (NYGC) vs. Billy Horschel (Atlanta Drive)
- Rickie Fowler (NYGC) vs. Patrick Cantlay (Atlanta Drive)
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Tuesday: 7 p.m. (ESPN and ESPN+)