The American Express: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 4
The 2025 PGA TOUR season continues with The American Express, the second Full-Field Event of the season and the first event of the West Coast Swing. Contested in California's Coachella Valley, the event features a three-course rotation with a cut after the third round.
Sepp Straka takes a four-stroke lead into Sunday after a third-round 64. Justin Lower, Charley Hoffman and Jason Day sit in second at 19-under while Patrick Cantlay and Mark Hubbard are five off the pace at 18-under.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Sunday: 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)
PGA TOUR LIVE:
|Stream
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Stream 1
|Featured group: 4-7 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee group: 12:30-4 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Featured group: 4-7 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: 12:15-4 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured holes: 4-7 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 12:15-4 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured hole: 4-7 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Main feed: Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course.
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group.
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups.
- Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes.
- Sunday: 2-7 p.m.
Featured groups
Marquee group
- 12:55 p.m.: Billy Horschel, Keith Mitchell, J.T. Poston
Featured groups
- 12:44 p.m.: Harry Higgs, Rico Hoey, Rickie Fowler
- 1:06 p.m.: Taylor Moore, Ben Griffin, Will Zalatoris
Featured hole
- Nos. 4 (par 3), 13 (par 3), 16 (par 5), 17 (par 3)