PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

The American Express: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 4

1 Min Read

Latest

Loading...
    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The 2025 PGA TOUR season continues with The American Express, the second Full-Field Event of the season and the first event of the West Coast Swing. Contested in California's Coachella Valley, the event features a three-course rotation with a cut after the third round.

    Sepp Straka takes a four-stroke lead into Sunday after a third-round 64. Justin Lower, Charley Hoffman and Jason Day sit in second at 19-under while Patrick Cantlay and Mark Hubbard are five off the pace at 18-under.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Sunday: 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)

    PGA TOUR LIVE:

    StreamSunday
    Stream 1Main feed: 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
    Stream 1
    		Featured group: 4-7 p.m.
    Stream 2Marquee group: 12:30-4 p.m.
    Stream 2Featured group: 4-7 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured groups: 12:15-4 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured holes: 4-7 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured holes: 12:15-4 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured hole: 4-7 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course.
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group.
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups.
    • Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes.

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.COM/liveaudio:

    • Sunday: 2-7 p.m.

    Featured groups

    Marquee group

    • 12:55 p.m.: Billy Horschel, Keith Mitchell, J.T. Poston

    Featured groups

    • 12:44 p.m.: Harry Higgs, Rico Hoey, Rickie Fowler
    • 1:06 p.m.: Taylor Moore, Ben Griffin, Will Zalatoris

    Featured hole

    • Nos. 4 (par 3), 13 (par 3), 16 (par 5), 17 (par 3)

    Must reads

    Sepp Straka surges to four-shot lead through three rounds at The American Express

    Making case for chasers as Sepp Straka dominates The American Express

    Daniel Hillier leads at Hero Dubai Desert Classic in bid for 'life-changing' win, Rory McIlroy trails by seven

    Golf gives Mark Hubbard and his family an outlet after losing homes in California fires

    Statement regarding The Genesis Invitational 2025

    Rickie Fowler on switching golf balls, testing prototype Cobra 2-wood