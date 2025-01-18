Sepp Straka surges to four-shot lead through three rounds at The American Express

“It’s hard not to love this place,” the Australian veteran said. “You try and find (reasons not to) come out here, but I actually really look forward to coming out to the desert every single winter. Right before the West Coast Swing starts, this is my spot to come, just because the golf courses are fantastic, the weather’s obviously perfect, and then it’s just easy to get to the other golf tournaments from here. It’s nice and quiet here, I like that. I’m here to focus on golf, and I get to do that out here.”