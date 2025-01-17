Golf gives Mark Hubbard and his family an outlet after losing homes in California fires
Written by Paul Hodowanic @PaulHodowanic
LA QUINTA, Calif. — Mark Hubbard is happy they are here, though he wishes the circumstances were anything but the current reality.
Around 20 family and friends watched Hubbard play the Pete Dye Stadium Course Friday. Most have posted up in the Palm Springs area for the week because, well, they have nowhere else to go.
The Hubbards were one of thousands of families affected by the ongoing wildfires in California. While Mark Hubbard lives in Texas, much of his family resides in and around Los Angeles. Mark’s brother, Nathan, lost his home, as did several other members of his extended family.
“We’ve had a rough go,” Mark Hubbard said.
Golf has been one of the few oases.
“It's a nice escape to be out there and not thinking about other stuff,” Hubbard said. “It definitely makes it easier to realize that this is just a dumb game and none of this really matters at all.”
Friday mattered, though, providing the entire Hubbard family a respite. Nathan Hubbard walked and watched with his kids. Mark’s parents were there, too. And they were treated to a show.
Hubbard carded the round of the week at the Stadium Course, an 8-under 64. While the newly renovated course has given many players fits, Hubbard mozied around the Pete Dye classic with relative ease. He missed the green on the first hole, then hit the next 17 greens and didn’t card a bogey. Only one of his eight birdies required a putt outside 10 feet as he gained nearly five shots on the field solely with his approach play. Hubbard is 15-under through two days, just one back of Charley Hoffman. Hubbard plays La Quinta Country Club on Saturday, the easiest of the three-course rota at The American Express.
Mark Hubbard goes flagstick hunting from the tee and birdies at The American Express
He was happy about the day while speaking post-round, but was understandably more subdued than normal. It’s been a rollercoaster of emotions for Hubbard, who is usually one of the most laid-back and easygoing people on TOUR. He was in Hawaii thousands of miles from his family as the fires tragically raged through the Pacific Palisades and decimated homes last week. It was hard to keep it off his mind, but he managed to play remarkably consistent, finishing T21 at the Sony Open in Hawaii before flying back to greet his family in Palm Springs.
“It's been super weird,” he said. “I'm actually moving right now to a new house and that should be exciting and with everything going on it feels weird and almost bad being excited for that, because there's just been so much loss and heartbreak with everyone, and with people close to me.
“Selfishly, it's been horrible for them,” he added, “but I'm getting to see a ton of them more than I would normally, so it's been just great to see them and to try and be there for them."
The last few days have been therapeutic with everyone together, something that rarely happens with conflicting busy schedules. As Hubbard holed a 7-foot birdie putt on the par-3 13th, one member of the Hubbard family cheering section shouted, “Let’s go! We are right in this thing!”
Yes, they are all in this thing together – on and off the course.
