Golf gives Mark Hubbard and his family an outlet after losing homes in California fires

Hubbard carded the round of the week at the Stadium Course, an 8-under 64. While the newly renovated course has given many players fits, Hubbard mozied around the Pete Dye classic with relative ease. He missed the green on the first hole, then hit the next 17 greens and didn’t card a bogey. Only one of his eight birdies required a putt outside 10 feet as he gained nearly five shots on the field solely with his approach play. Hubbard is 15-under through two days, just one back of Charley Hoffman. Hubbard plays La Quinta Country Club on Saturday, the easiest of the three-course rota at The American Express.