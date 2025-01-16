Rickie Fowler on switching golf balls, testing prototype Cobra 2-wood

GolfWRX.com caught up with Fowler on Wednesday to get his first take after testing the new Cobra club. He said the nickname is still a work in progress meant to avoid the ever popular title of "mini driver." Several companies have introduced such clubs over the past year, and Cobra is the latest to do so. The clubs are growing in usage because of their versatility off the tee and fairway and because they are easier to work right-to-left than a driver.