Rickie Fowler on switching golf balls, testing prototype Cobra 2-wood
2 Min Read
Written by GolfWRX, Special @GolfWRX
Making his first PGA TOUR start of 2025 this week at The American Express, Rickie Fowler already has the equipment world in a frenzy.
Early in the week, Fowler was spotted testing a never-before-seen 13.5-degree Cobra 2-wood prototype, nicknamed “The Deuce."
The clubface of the never-before-seen 13.5-degree Cobra 2-wood prototype. (Courtesy GolfWRX)
GolfWRX.com caught up with Fowler on Wednesday to get his first take after testing the new Cobra club. He said the nickname is still a work in progress meant to avoid the ever popular title of "mini driver." Several companies have introduced such clubs over the past year, and Cobra is the latest to do so. The clubs are growing in usage because of their versatility off the tee and fairway and because they are easier to work right-to-left than a driver.
"That area, kind of 2-wood, mini-driver, "Deuce," whatever you want to call it, has become a little bit more of a hot club in a way, just for the versatility," Fowler said. "And more so with left-to-right winds, and still being able to get it out there a decent ways. Not as far as driver, but just another option to have.
“I hit it for the first time Thursday of last week, was able to do a little testing here (at The American Express), but a lot of good stuff. I’m getting very similar numbers and launch conditions to the TaylorMade (BRNR) head that I’ve been hitting. ("The Deuce") might launch a touch higher, which isn’t a bad thing, especially if you’re hitting it off the deck."
Fowler said he likes the new club's "nice and simple look." Cobra's FutureFit33 hosel allow Fowler to adjust loft and lie independently, as well.
Fowler hasn’t yet committed to using the Cobra prototype in competition this week, but we’re keeping a close eye on the top-end of his bag at The American Express, and in the coming weeks.
"The Deuce" wasn’t the only equipment news coming out of the Fowler camp this week, though. He’s also switching golf balls.
Back in 2019, Fowler signed a golf ball and glove deal with TaylorMade, which has not been renewed for 2025. This week, Fowler has confirmed that he will be playing a Titleist 2023 Pro V1 golf ball.
Rickie Fowler is testing the Titleist 2023 Pro V1 golf balls at The American Express. (Courtesy GolfWRX)
“I did a lot of golf ball testing at the end of the year,” said Fowler, who is "kind of in the free agent space right now" when it comes to a ball deal, he said.
Although Fowler isn’t quite sure what the future holds yet for his golf ball choice, or the new Cobra 2-wood prototype, one thing is for certain: Fowler knows how to build excitement around golf equipment.