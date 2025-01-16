The American Express: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 2
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The 2025 PGA TOUR season continues with The American Express, the second Full-Field Event of the season and the first event of the West Coast Swing. Contested in California's Coachella Valley, the event features a three-course rotation with a cut after the third round.
J.T. Poston tops a tightly packed leaderboard with 10-under 62 at the Nicklaus Tournament Course. Justin Lower sits in solo second at 9-under while five players, including Joel Dahmen and Jason Day, lurk at 8-under. Nick Dunlap, who won here in 2024 as an amateur on TOUR for the first time since 1991, is tied at 5-under with fellow Alabama alum Justin Thomas.
Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Friday-Sunday: 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)
PGA TOUR LIVE:
|Stream
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Main feed: 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Main feed: 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
|Stream 1
|Featured group: 4-7 p.m.
|Featured group: 4-7 p.m.
|Featured group: 4-7 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee group: 1-4 p.m.
|Marquee group: 12:30-4 p.m.
|Marquee group: 12:30-4 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Featured group: 4-7 p.m.
|Featured group: 4-7 p.m.
|Featured group: 4-7 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: 12:15-4 p.m.
|Featured groups: 12:15-4 p.m.
|Featured groups: 12:15-4 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured holes: 4-7 p.m.
|Featured holes: 4-7 p.m.
|Featured holes: 4-7 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 12:15-4 p.m.
|Featured holes: 12:15-4 p.m.
|Featured holes: 12:15-4 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured hole: 4-7 p.m.
|Featured hole: 4-7 p.m.
|Featured hole: 4-7 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Main feed: Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course.
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group.
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups.
- Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes.
- Friday: 1-7 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 2-7 p.m.