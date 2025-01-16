The American Express: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 2

J.T. Poston tops a tightly packed leaderboard with 10-under 62 at the Nicklaus Tournament Course. Justin Lower sits in solo second at 9-under while five players, including Joel Dahmen and Jason Day, lurk at 8-under. Nick Dunlap, who won here in 2024 as an amateur on TOUR for the first time since 1991, is tied at 5-under with fellow Alabama alum Justin Thomas.