Statement regarding The Genesis Invitational 2025
1 Min Read
In collaboration with Genesis, The Riviera Country Club and TGR Live, and out of respect for the unfolding situation, The Genesis Invitational 2025 will be played at an alternate location the week of Feb. 10-16. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The PGA TOUR’s focus continues to be on the safety and well-being of those affected by the unprecedented natural disaster in Greater Los Angeles. We are grateful for the life-saving efforts of first responders and the tireless work being done to put an end to the tragic wildfires.
In collaboration with Genesis, The Riviera Country Club and TGR Live, and out of respect for the unfolding situation, we have determined that The Genesis Invitational 2025 will be played at an alternate location the week of Feb. 10-16. A venue update and additional tournament information will be provided in the coming days.
The PGA TOUR is identifying the most impactful ways the tournament can support the Los Angeles community and the ongoing relief efforts. We encourage fans to support the American Red Cross or the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation.