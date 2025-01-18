Daniel Hillier leads at Hero Dubai Desert Classic in bid for 'life-changing' win, Rory McIlroy trails by seven
2 Min Read
Daniel Hillier of New Zealand leads after the third round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Written by Associated Press
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Daniel Hillier birdied the final two holes to shoot 2-under 70 on Saturday and take a one-stroke lead into the final round of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic as the No. 223-ranked New Zealander goes for the biggest win of his career.
Tyrrell Hatton shot 68 in the third round and was the closest challenger to the 26-year-old Hillier, whose only win on the DP World Tour came at the Betfred British Masters in July 2023. He hasn't had a top-10 finish since the Acciona Open de España in October 2023.
Hillier was 13-under par for the week.
“It would be life-changing,” Hillier said. “Last year was pretty tough. It was a bit of a grind. I was getting pretty frustrated with myself towards the end of the year. Gave myself a little bit of a break and time to reset, and I’m feeling refreshed. Yeah, excited for tomorrow.”
Rory McIlroy, seeking a third straight title at the prestigious tournament, was seven shots off the pace in a tie for 12th place after a round of 69. He was 1 over after the front nine, having failed to make a single birdie.
“I’d need to go out and shoot 63 tomorrow,” the No. 3-ranked McIlroy said. "If the conditions are right, I’ve been able to do that before, especially if you can make a score on the front nine before that scorable back nine.
“My key tomorrow is if I can get off to a faster start and shoot three or four (under) on the front, then I have a chance.”
Ewen Ferguson of Scotland led after the second round but could only shoot 74 to drop to third place on 10-under, three strokes behind Hillier.
Hatton looks to be the biggest threat to Hillier. The seven-time winner of a DP World Tour title rolled in an 8-foot putt for eagle at No. 2 and then recovered from three bogeys in a six-hole span to close the front nine with four birdies and five pars coming home.
“I remember as a kid waking up early in the morning on Thursday and Friday and being excited to watch the Desert Classic,” the 17th-ranked Hatton said. “It’s an iconic event on the DP World Tour, and I think it’s certainly one of those events that you could probably ask any player out here, and it’s one that they would love to have on their CV.”