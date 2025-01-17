PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
The American Express: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times for Round 3

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The 2025 PGA TOUR season continues with The American Express, the second Full-Field Event of the season and the first event of the West Coast Swing. Contested in California's Coachella Valley, the event features a three-course rotation with a cut after the third round.

    Charley Hoffman and Ricoy Hoey share the 36-hole lead at 16-under. They lead by one over Justin Lower, Sepp Straka and Mark Hubbard, while Jason Day and J.J. Spaun lurk at 14-under, two off the pace.

    Here's everything you need to know to follow the event.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television:

    • Saturday-Sunday: 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel)

    PGA TOUR LIVE:

    StreamSaturdaySunday
    Stream 1Main feed: 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m.Main feed: 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
    Stream 1
    		Featured group: 4-7 p.m.Featured group: 4-7 p.m.

    Stream 2Marquee group: 12:30-4 p.m.Marquee group: 12:30-4 p.m.
    Stream 2Featured group: 4-7 p.m.Featured group: 4-7 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured groups: 12:15-4 p.m.Featured groups: 12:15-4 p.m.
    Stream 3Featured holes: 4-7 p.m.Featured holes: 4-7 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured holes: 12:15-4 p.m.Featured holes: 12:15-4 p.m.
    Stream 4Featured hole: 4-7 p.m.Featured hole: 4-7 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    • Main feed: Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course.
    • Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group.
    • Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups.
    • Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes.

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.COM/liveaudio:

    • Saturday-Sunday: 2-7 p.m.


