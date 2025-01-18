Blades Brown, 17, falters late to miss cut at The American Express in pro debut

After starting in a pedestrian even-par 72 at La Quinta Country Club, Brown turned on the jets in Friday’s second round – carding 10 birdies against two bogeys – to move inside the projected cut line at the time. He continued to ascend the leaderboard with three birdies in his first five holes Saturday, but he failed to record another birdie on the day; he bogeyed No. 7, 14 and 15 before a frustrating par at the par-5 16th (failing to get up and down from 48 yards) and the water ball-turned-double bogey at No. 17.