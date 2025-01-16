Joel Dahmen starts fast at The American Express, fueled by euphoric finish to 2024

After earning his card via the 2016 Korn Ferry Tour, Dahmen is embarking on his ninth PGA TOUR season. He admitted at The RSM Classic that in some ways it has gone on longer than expected, but he didn’t want the ride to end (like Lanto Griffin said after regaining his card via PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry, it’s like a great concert where you just want a few more songs). Dahmen, 37, was one poor Sunday away from an uncertain future – conditional TOUR status holds no guarantees, as he knows via good friends like Harry Higgs who lost full status and returned to the Korn Ferry Tour in 2024, ultimately earning his card back. Dahmen felt that uncertainty while picking up his young son Riggs from daycare that Saturday afternoon at The RSM Classic. That’s why his clutch final round meant so much, and why the energy still feeds him two months later.