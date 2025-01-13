The First Look: Nick Dunlap returns to site of first TOUR win at The American Express

FIELD NOTES: Nick Dunlap will defend his title after becoming the first amateur to win on TOUR since 1991. Dunlap, a college sophomore at the time, carded 29-under 259 for a one-stroke win over Christiaan Bezuidenhout. He turned pro less than a week after his victory and finished No. 49 on the 2024 FedExCup, adding a second title at the Barracuda Championship. Bezuidenhout will compete this week as well … World No. 2 Xander Schauffele will make his fifth appearance at The American Express, looking for his first title after back-to-back T3 finishes in 2023 and 2024 … World No. 11 Patrick Cantlay is also seeking his first title in La Quinta; his best finish in six starts is a runner-up in 2021 … World No. 7 Wyndham Clark will make his seventh start at the event, still seeking his first top-10 finish … Other world top-20 players in the field include Billy Horschel, Sungjae Im and Sam Burns … After a tie for third at The American Express a year ago, which featured a third-round 61, Justin Thomas returns to the field … Nick Taylor looks to carry his momentum from a playoff victory at last week’s Sony Open in Hawaii, where he defeated Nico Echavarria with a birdie on the second extra hole for his fifth TOUR title. Echavarria will compete this week as well … PGA TOUR rookies Will Chandler and Matthew Riedel will make their debut as members after earning status via Final Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry last month … Past winners of The American Express set to compete include Jason Dufner, Charley Hoffman and Si Woo Kim.