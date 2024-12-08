Points and payouts: Scottie Scheffler takes home $1M paycheck at Hero World Challenge
2 Min Read
Written by Rob Bolton @RobBoltonGolf
Tournament favorite Scottie Scheffler won the golf tournament on Sunday. Yep, that old chestnut.
With another video game-like score of bogey-free, 9-under 63 to conclude the Hero World Challenge, Scheffler posted 25-under 263 to prevail by six strokes and successfully defend last year’s title at Albany in The Bahamas. He fell one shot short of Jordan Spieth's 2014 tournament record (262) with a 25-under 263.
As chronicled in this space in the wake of his most recent victories, Scheffler’s cheat codes extend into beating the betting market as much as he defeats his competition.
Consider that Scheffler was a hilariously short +220 to win the Hero pre-tournament at BetMGM. Including the gold medal-winning performance at the Olympics, it’s his ninth victory in 21 starts this year. A $100 bet for each would have netted $2,440 when the results went official in Nassau. It’s absurd.
The Hero doesn’t contribute to the FedExCup, but Official World Golf Ranking points were collected by all 20 in the field. Scheffler also banks $1 million of the $5-million prize fund.
Thanks in great part to a third-round 62, Tom Kim paced the B-flight for his third runner-up finish of the year. The 22-year-old was +1800 to win.
Another stroke back and alone in third was Justin Thomas, second-shortest at +900. He had the last best opportunity to tackle his playing partner in the last twosome on Sunday, but he settled for a closing 71. It’s his second consecutive bronze after three straight fifth-place finishes at Albany.
Among the eight debutants in the field, Ludvig Åberg was shortest to win (and third-shortest overall) at +1000, but the Swede finished sixth and second among the class to Akshay Bhatia (+2500). The lefty checked up alone in fourth, albeit 10 swings back of the champ.
NOTE: Points and Payouts cite pre-tournament odds to win at BetMGM for all golfers who made the cut. For live odds, visit BetMGM.
|POSITION
|GOLFER (ODDS TO WIN)
|SCORE
|EARNINGS
|1
|Scottie Scheffler (+220)
|263/ -25
|$1,000,000.00
|2
|Tom Kim (+1800)
|269/ -19
|$450,000.00
|3
|Justin Thomas (+900)
|270/ -18
|$300,000.00
|4
|Akshay Bhatia (+2500)
|273/ -15
|$250,000.00
|5
|Keegan Bradley (+3300)
|274/ -14
|$225,000.00
|6
|Ludvig Åberg (+1000)
|276/ -12
|$220,000.00
|7
|Robert MacIntyre (+2200)
|277/ -11
|$215,000.00
|8
|Sahith Theegala (+1800)
|278/ -10
|$210,000.00
|T9
|Sungjae Im (+1400)
|280/ -8
|$202,500.00
|T9
|Sepp Straka (+3300)
|280/ -8
|$202,500.00
|11
|Patrick Cantlay (+1100)
|281/ -7
|$195,000.00
|12
|Brian Harman (+2800)
|282/ -6
|$190,000.00
|13
|Cameron Young (+2800)
|283/ -5
|$185,000.00
|T14
|Sam Burns (+1400)
|284/ -4
|$177,500.00
|T14
|Aaron Rai (+2500)
|284/ -4
|$177,500.00
|16
|Nick Dunlap (+4000)
|287/ -1
|$170,000.00
|T17
|Matthieu Pavon (+6600)
|288/ E
|$162,500.00
|T17
|Wyndham Clark (+1800)
|288/ E
|$162,500.00
|T19
|Jason Day (+2500)
|289/ 1
|$152,500.00
|T19
|Russell Henley (+1400)
|289/ 1
|$152,500.00
For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER today.
