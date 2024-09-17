Jordan Spieth sets goal to return for start of 2025 PGA TOUR season

“I would say the No. 1 reason why I ended up getting it done was because it affects my way of life at home,” he said. “Like when it would dislocate and I couldn’t get it back in, it would happen when I’m getting my daughter out of the bath, I’m putting a sweatshirt on or it just so random that it was like, I didn’t want it to continue, and it happened more and more. And it wasn’t going to heal itself based on a number of different docs and scans and whatever. So it’s just inevitable.”