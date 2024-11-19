The RSM Classic, Round 1: How to watch, live scores, tee times, TV times
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The FedExCup Fall finale will be contested from Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Georgia, at The RSM Classic.
Valuable FedExCup points are up for grabs, with players fighting for full status (top 125 in the FedExCup) and spots in the Aon Next 10 (Nos. 51-60 in FedExCup Fall standings) that earn players starts in 2025 early-season Signature Events.
Defending champion Ludvig Åberg returns after having knee surgery earlier in the fall. Notables on the top-125 bubble teeing it up at Sea Island include Sam Ryder (No. 122), Wesley Bryan (No. 125), Joel Dahmen (No. 124), Henrik Norlander (No. 126), Daniel Berger (No. 127) and Hayden Springer (No. 128).
Players will take on Sea Island's Seaside Course and Plantation Course over the first two rounds, with the Seaside Course hosting over the weekend.
Check out how to follow the action below.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television
- Thursday-Friday: Noon-3 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Saturday-Sunday: 1-4 p.m. (Golf Channel)
PGA TOUR Live:
|Thursday
|Friday
|Stream 1
|Featured groups: 8 a.m.-noon
|Featured groups: 8 a.m.-noon
|Featured group: Noon-4 p.m.
|Featured group: Noon-4 p.m.
PGA TOUR Live is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Main feed: Primary tournament coverage featuring the best action from across the course
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups
- Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes
- Thursday-Friday: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Featured groups (all times ET)
THURSDAY
- 9:23 a.m.: Matt McCarty, Ludvig Åberg, Luke Clanton (Seaside Course)
- 9:34 a.m.: Nico Echavarria, J.T. Poston, Brian Harman (Seaside Course)
Once morning groups are finished, coverage will switch to the following groups:
- 10:29 a.m.: Patton Kizzire, Davis Thompson, Harris English (Plantation Course)
- 10:51 a.m.: Joel Dahmen, Wesley Bryan, Zac Blair (Plantation Course)
FRIDAY
- 10:29 a.m.: Patton Kizzire, Davis Thompson, Harris English (Seaside Course)
- 10:51 a.m.: Joel Dahmen, Wesley Bryan, Zac Blair (Seaside Course)
Once morning groups are finished, coverage will switch to the following groups:
- 10:29 a.m.: Matt McCarty, Ludvig Åberg, Luke Clanton (Plantation Course)
- 10:40 a.m.: Nico Echavarria, J.T. Poston, Brian Harman (Plantation Course)