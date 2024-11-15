Inside the Field: The RSM Classic
4 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The PGA TOUR's FedExCup Fall concludes with The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside and Plantation courses. The RSM Classic is the last event in the eight-series FedExCup Fall, and thus the last the chancefor players to secure their status for next season and earn valuable FedExCup points. The FedExCup Fall features an opportunity for players to compete for titles and purses at prestigious events while also improving their ranking in the FedExCup standings ahead of the start of the 2025 season.
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with "reshuffle" notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Scroll below to see the field list and updates.
U.S. Open winner (five-year exemption
Gary Woodland
THE PLAYERS Championship winner (five-year exemption)
Webb Simpson
The Open Championship winner (five-year exemption)
Francesco Molinari
Brian Harman
PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
Ludvig Åberg
Daniel Berger
Ryan Brehm
Cameron Champ
Stewart Cink
Nico Echavarria
Austin Eckroat
Harris English
Brice Garnett
Lucas Glover
Nick Hardy
Lee Hodges
Mackenzie Hughes
Si Woo Kim
Chris Kirk
Kevin Kisner
Patton Kizzire
Jake Knapp
K.H. Lee
Luke List
Peter Malnati
Matt McCarty
Taylor Moore
Trey Mullinax
J.T. Poston
Seamus Power
Chad Ramey
Chez Reavie
Davis Riley
J.J Spaun
Sepp Straka
Adam Svensson
Davis Thompson
Brendon Todd
Camilo Villegas
Matt Wallace
Kevin Yu
Career money exemption
Zach Johnson
Davis Love III
Sponsor exemptions (DPWT, Korn Ferry Tour, Q-School category)
Christo Lamprecht
Kyle Westmoreland
Sponsor exemption (PGA TOUR member not otherwise exempt)
Jonathan Byrd
Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
Luke Clanton
Steven Fisk
Jacob Modleski
Paul Peterson
PGA Section Champion/Player of the Year
Francisco Bidé
Past event champion
Tyler Duncan
Robert Streb
Top 30 on prior year's FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
Adam Schenk
Top 70 on prior year's FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
Denny McCarthy
Adam Hadwin
Andrew Putnam
Eric Cole
Patrick Rodgers
Taylor Montgomery
Alex Smalley
Brandon Wu
Hayden Buckley
Sam Ryder
Ben Griffin
Keith Mitchell
Samuel Stevens
Matt Kuchar
Mark Hubbard
Matthew NeSmith
Top 125 on prior year's FedExCup Fall Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
S.H. Kim
Justin Suh
Joel Dahmen
Michael Kim
Ben Taylor
Garrick Higgo
Robby Shelton
Callum Tarren
Dylan Wu
Nate Lashley
Greyson Sigg
Will Gordon
Justin Lower
Carson Young
Tyson Alexander
Kevin Streelman
Zac Blair
Aaron Baddeley
Joseph Bramlett
Martin Laird
Ryan Moore
Matti Schmid
Andrew Novak
Doug Ghim
Troy Merritt
Carl Yuan
Major medical extension
Maverick McNealy
Vince Whaley
Bud Cauley
Leading points winner from Korn Ferry Tour
Ben Kohles
Players 2-30 from prior year's Korn Ferry Tour Points List, top 10 from prior year's DP World Tour, and top five and ties from PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Ryo Hisatsune
Mac Meissner
Chandler Phillips
Richard Hoey
Patrick Fishburn
David Skinns
Pierceson Coody
Jacob Bridgeman
Hayden Springer
Alejandro Tosti
Trace Crowe
Michael Thorbjornsen
Rafael Campos
Joe Highsmith
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
Ryan McCormick
Roger Sloan
Paul Barjon
Tom Whitney
Kevin Dougherty
Norman Xiong
William Furr
Blaine Hale, Jr.
Raul Pereda
Josh Teater
Anders Albertson
Tim Wilkinson
Philip Knowles
Reshuffle within categories 37-44
Henrik Norlander
Wesley Bryan
Kevin Tway
Erik Barnes
Martin Trainer
Kevin Chappell
Lanto Griffin
Austin Smotherman
Kelly Kraft
S.Y. Noh
Brandt Snedeker
Austin Cook
Sean O'Hair
Cody Gribble
Bill Haas
James Hahn
Nick Watney
MJ Daffue
Richy Werenski
William McGirt
Russell Knox
Zecheng Dou
Sangmoon Bae