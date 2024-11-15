Inside the Field: The RSM Classic

The PGA TOUR's FedExCup Fall concludes with The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside and Plantation courses. The RSM Classic is the last event in the eight-series FedExCup Fall, and thus the last the chancefor players to secure their status for next season and earn valuable FedExCup points. The FedExCup Fall features an opportunity for players to compete for titles and purses at prestigious events while also improving their ranking in the FedExCup standings ahead of the start of the 2025 season.