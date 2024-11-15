PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Inside the Field: The RSM Classic

4 Min Read

Inside the Field

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The PGA TOUR's FedExCup Fall concludes with The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside and Plantation courses. The RSM Classic is the last event in the eight-series FedExCup Fall, and thus the last the chancefor players to secure their status for next season and earn valuable FedExCup points. The FedExCup Fall features an opportunity for players to compete for titles and purses at prestigious events while also improving their ranking in the FedExCup standings ahead of the start of the 2025 season.

    The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.

    Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with "reshuffle" notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.

    Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Scroll below to see the field list and updates.

    U.S. Open winner (five-year exemption
    Gary Woodland

    THE PLAYERS Championship winner (five-year exemption)
    Webb Simpson

    The Open Championship winner (five-year exemption)
    Francesco Molinari
    Brian Harman

    PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
    Ludvig Åberg
    Daniel Berger
    Ryan Brehm
    Cameron Champ
    Stewart Cink
    Nico Echavarria
    Austin Eckroat
    Harris English
    Brice Garnett
    Lucas Glover
    Nick Hardy
    Lee Hodges
    Mackenzie Hughes
    Si Woo Kim
    Chris Kirk
    Kevin Kisner
    Patton Kizzire
    Jake Knapp
    K.H. Lee
    Luke List
    Peter Malnati
    Matt McCarty
    Taylor Moore
    Trey Mullinax
    J.T. Poston
    Seamus Power
    Chad Ramey
    Chez Reavie
    Davis Riley
    J.J Spaun
    Sepp Straka
    Adam Svensson
    Davis Thompson
    Brendon Todd
    Camilo Villegas
    Matt Wallace
    Kevin Yu

    Career money exemption
    Zach Johnson
    Davis Love III

    Sponsor exemptions (DPWT, Korn Ferry Tour, Q-School category)
    Christo Lamprecht
    Kyle Westmoreland

    Sponsor exemption (PGA TOUR member not otherwise exempt)
    Jonathan Byrd

    Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
    Luke Clanton
    Steven Fisk
    Jacob Modleski
    Paul Peterson

    PGA Section Champion/Player of the Year
    Francisco Bidé

    Past event champion
    Tyler Duncan
    Robert Streb

    Top 30 on prior year's FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
    Adam Schenk

    Top 70 on prior year's FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
    Denny McCarthy
    Adam Hadwin
    Andrew Putnam
    Eric Cole
    Patrick Rodgers
    Taylor Montgomery
    Alex Smalley
    Brandon Wu
    Hayden Buckley
    Sam Ryder
    Ben Griffin
    Keith Mitchell
    Samuel Stevens
    Matt Kuchar
    Mark Hubbard
    Matthew NeSmith

    Top 125 on prior year's FedExCup Fall Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
    S.H. Kim
    Justin Suh
    Joel Dahmen
    Michael Kim
    Ben Taylor
    Garrick Higgo
    Robby Shelton
    Callum Tarren
    Dylan Wu
    Nate Lashley
    Greyson Sigg
    Will Gordon
    Justin Lower
    Carson Young
    Tyson Alexander
    Kevin Streelman
    Zac Blair
    Aaron Baddeley
    Joseph Bramlett
    Martin Laird
    Ryan Moore
    Matti Schmid
    Andrew Novak
    Doug Ghim
    Troy Merritt
    Carl Yuan

    Major medical extension
    Maverick McNealy
    Vince Whaley
    Bud Cauley

    Leading points winner from Korn Ferry Tour
    Ben Kohles

    Players 2-30 from prior year's Korn Ferry Tour Points List, top 10 from prior year's DP World Tour, and top five and ties from PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
    Ryo Hisatsune
    Mac Meissner
    Chandler Phillips
    Richard Hoey
    Patrick Fishburn
    David Skinns
    Pierceson Coody
    Jacob Bridgeman
    Hayden Springer
    Alejandro Tosti
    Trace Crowe
    Michael Thorbjornsen
    Rafael Campos
    Joe Highsmith
    Adrien Dumont de Chassart
    Ryan McCormick
    Roger Sloan
    Paul Barjon
    Tom Whitney
    Kevin Dougherty
    Norman Xiong
    William Furr
    Blaine Hale, Jr.
    Raul Pereda
    Josh Teater
    Anders Albertson
    Tim Wilkinson
    Philip Knowles

    Reshuffle within categories 37-44
    Henrik Norlander
    Wesley Bryan
    Kevin Tway
    Erik Barnes
    Martin Trainer
    Kevin Chappell
    Lanto Griffin
    Austin Smotherman
    Kelly Kraft
    S.Y. Noh
    Brandt Snedeker
    Austin Cook
    Sean O'Hair
    Cody Gribble
    Bill Haas
    James Hahn
    Nick Watney
    MJ Daffue
    Richy Werenski
    William McGirt
    Russell Knox
    Zecheng Dou
    Sangmoon Bae