The Five: Players with most at stake at The RSM Classic

We’ve reached The RSM Classic, the final event of the FedExCup Fall and the last chance for dozens of golfers to lock up a job on the PGA TOUR in 2025. The top 125 in the FedExCup after this week will have fully-exempt status for next year. The rest will face a harsher reality as they pivot to Q-School, the Korn Ferry Tour or elsewhere. It’s a tournament that will feature as much or more drama along the periphery of the leaderboard as at the top of it. A made or missed cut could be the difference between keeping your card or losing it. The difference between a T36 or T42 might decide it, meaning the tension will remain until the last putt drops.