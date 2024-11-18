Power Rankings: The RSM Classic

Most weeks, focus is on who leads the FedExCup or the Official World Golf Ranking. This is not one of those weeks. The essence of the FedExCup Fall sets up like an extended final sprint to the tape in a race for which there are fewer prizes than participants. Experience is guaranteed, and it’s a bonus, but it’s also just a consolation prize for guys for whom this very well could be their last career PGA TOUR appearance as a member. It’s the cruelest of the cuts because there is no next week.