FedExCup Fall update: Joel Dahmen's cut drama crystalizes stakes at The RSM Classic

Alex Smalley (No. 119), David Skinns (120), Sam Ryder (122), Zac Blair (123) and Wesley Bryan (125) all missed the cut and will have an agonizing weekend watching to see where they end the season in the all-important top 125. … FedExCup No. 55 Seamus Power will have to wait and see how it all plays out for the Aon Next 10 after he withdrew after making a quadruple-bogey 8 at the par-4 13th hole Friday. Power had shot an opening-round 76 and was unlikely to make the cut … Robby Shelton shot 66 on Plantation and is 4-under. Shelton started the week No. 149 and is projected to No. 145; players who finish Nos. 126-150 in the FedExCup Fall standings, not otherwise exempt, will retain conditional status for 2025 … Taylor Montgomery birdied the last two holes to shoot even-par 72 on Plantation and make the cut on the number. He’s projected to go from No. 137 to 139.