Caitlin Clark, Tom Brady play in The RSM Classic pro-am

Clark, reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year with the Indiana Fever, quipped earlier this summer that she intended to become a professional golfer in the offseason. She was speaking in jest of course, but she has been an active golfer this autumn; she played nine holes with Nelly Korda and nine holes with Annika Sorenstam in last week’s LPGA pro-am at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican. A week later, she stopped on TOUR.