Ludvig Åberg to defend The RSM Classic title two months after knee surgery
2 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Ludvig Åberg will defend his title at the 2024 RSM Classic, marking his return to the PGA TOUR after undergoing knee surgery earlier this fall.
The RSM Classic confirmed the news in a press release Thursday, the same day Åberg posted a video of his swing on social media with the caption, “Reeeeally looking forward to @thersmclassic next week.”
Åberg’s status for the final event of the FedExCup Fall was previously up in the air after he had surgery in early September to repair a torn medial meniscus in his left knee. He has not played since the TOUR Championship in August. The news of his return follows the timeline reported shortly after Åberg’s surgery. At the time, Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis reported Åberg was expected to hit balls three to four weeks after the surgery and that he would play again in 2024 on a limited schedule.
Åberg’s knee issue came to light this spring; he wore a knee brace at the PGA Championship in May after withdrawing from the prior week’s Wells Fargo Championship for precautionary reasons. He didn’t allude to knee concerns in his pre-tournament press conference at the TOUR Championship, and he played a full summer schedule, including a runner-up finish at the BMW Championship at Castle Pines, the FedExCup Playoffs’ second leg.
Åberg, 24, didn’t have much trouble acclimating to the PGA TOUR in his first full season as a member, notching eight top 10s in 19 starts, including three runner-up showings. He finished No. 16 on the season-long FedExCup, finalized after the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club.
Ludvig Åberg wins The RSM Classic
The rising Swedish star contended for 2023 PGA TOUR Rookie of the Year, falling to Eric Cole, despite playing essentially a half-season after completing his college career at Texas Tech University and finishing No. 1 on the PGA TOUR University Ranking to earn automatic PGA TOUR membership. Åberg contended early and often, winning on the DP World Tour, representing the European Team at the Ryder Cup, and capturing his first TOUR title at The RSM Classic in November.
Åberg missed the chance to defend his DP World Tour win, but he’ll rightfully get his moment at The RSM Classic next week.