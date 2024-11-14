Ludvig Åberg to defend The RSM Classic title two months after knee surgery

Åberg’s status for the final event of the FedExCup Fall was previously up in the air after he had surgery in early September to repair a torn medial meniscus in his left knee. He has not played since the TOUR Championship in August. The news of his return follows the timeline reported shortly after Åberg’s surgery. At the time, Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis reported Åberg was expected to hit balls three to four weeks after the surgery and that he would play again in 2024 on a limited schedule.