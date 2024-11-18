The First Look: The RSM Classic

FIELD NOTES: Ludvig Åberg will be in the field to defend his title at The RSM Classic, which will mark his return to the PGA TOUR after having knee surgery earlier in the fall. His status was to be determined after going under the knife in early September to repair a torn medial meniscus in his left knee. Åberg last teed it up at the TOUR Championship in August, where he finished 16th on the season-long FedExCup. He looks to become the first back-to-back winner in RSM Classic history … Rafael Campos will tee it up at The RSM Classic after breaking through for his first TOUR victory Sunday at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. Campos’ wife was induced a week ago Monday and gave birth to a baby girl so Campos could tee it up in Bermuda, looking to secure PGA TOUR status for 2025 (he was No. 147 in the FedExCup Fall heading into the week). He did more than that, however, but is looking to keep the momentum going in Georgia … This is the biggest week of the year for so many on the PGA TOUR, with the cut-off point for the top 125 in the FedExCup Fall occurring at the tournament conclusion. Wesley Bryan currently sits No. 125 in the standings and has chosen a fabulous time to go on his best run of golf all year. He hasn’t missed a cut through five starts in the FedExCup Fall and has four top-25 finishes … Joel Dahmen sits at No. 124, just two points ahead of Bryan … Sam Ryder finished T5 and moved inside the top 125 after the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, from No. 135 to No. 122 … Henrik Norlander (No. 122 to No. 126), Daniel Berger (No. 124 to No. 127) and Hayden Springer (No. 125 to No. 128) moved outside the magic number. Bryan, Dahmen, Ryder, Norlander, Berger and Springer are among those hovering around the bubble who are teeing it up at The RSM Classic, trying to put a successful bow on their seasons … Another key cut-off mark is No. 150 in the FedExCup Fall standings, as Nos. 126-150 will earn conditional status for next year. Erik Barnes is currently No. 151, just two points back of Ryan Moore at No. 150, and both are in the field.