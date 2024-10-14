PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
JUST NOW

Shriners Children's Open, Round 1: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

1 Min Read

Latest

Loading...
    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The FedExCup Fall continues with the Shriners Children's Open in Las Vegas, Nevada, where Tom Kim looks to three-peat after winning the last two editions of the event. Matt McCarty, who won the Black Desert Championship in just his third PGA TOUR start after earning a Three-Victory Promotion from the Korn Ferry Tour, makes the trip to TPC Summerlin. Fellow TOUR winners in the field include Rickie Fowler, Daniel Berger and J.T. Poston.

    The Shriners Children's Open is the fourth of eight FedExCup Fall tournaments where players look to secure TOUR cards for the 2025 season.

    Check out how to follow the action below.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television

    • Thursday-Sunday: 5-8 p.m. (Golf Channel)

    PGA TOUR Live:

    ThursdayFriday
    Stream 1Featured groups: 9:45 a.m.-5 p.m.Featured groups: 9:45 a.m.-5 p.m.
    Featured group: 5-8 p.m.Featured group: 5-8 p.m

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.COM/liveaudio:

    • Thursday-Friday: 2-8 p.m.
    • Saturday-Sunday: 3-8 p.m.

    Must reads

    The First Look

    Billy Andrade remembers how serendipity – and a new golf ball – changed his fortune in Las Vegas

    Monday qualifiers

    Inside the Field

    Purse breakdown