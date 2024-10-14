JUST NOW
Shriners Children's Open, Round 1: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
The FedExCup Fall continues with the Shriners Children's Open in Las Vegas, Nevada, where Tom Kim looks to three-peat after winning the last two editions of the event. Matt McCarty, who won the Black Desert Championship in just his third PGA TOUR start after earning a Three-Victory Promotion from the Korn Ferry Tour, makes the trip to TPC Summerlin. Fellow TOUR winners in the field include Rickie Fowler, Daniel Berger and J.T. Poston.
The Shriners Children's Open is the fourth of eight FedExCup Fall tournaments where players look to secure TOUR cards for the 2025 season.
Check out how to follow the action below.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television
- Thursday-Sunday: 5-8 p.m. (Golf Channel)
PGA TOUR Live:
|Thursday
|Friday
|Stream 1
|Featured groups: 9:45 a.m.-5 p.m.
|Featured groups: 9:45 a.m.-5 p.m.
|Featured group: 5-8 p.m.
|Featured group: 5-8 p.m
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Thursday-Friday: 2-8 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 3-8 p.m.