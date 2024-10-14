Shriners Children's Open, Round 1: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

The FedExCup Fall continues with the Shriners Children's Open in Las Vegas, Nevada, where Tom Kim looks to three-peat after winning the last two editions of the event. Matt McCarty, who won the Black Desert Championship in just his third PGA TOUR start after earning a Three-Victory Promotion from the Korn Ferry Tour, makes the trip to TPC Summerlin. Fellow TOUR winners in the field include Rickie Fowler, Daniel Berger and J.T. Poston.