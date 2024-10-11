Inside the Field: Shriners Children's Open
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The PGA TOUR's FedExCup Fall continues with the Shriners Children's Open, where Tom Kim looks to three-peat after winning the past two editions of the event. The FedExCup Fall features an opportunity for players to compete for titles and purses at prestigious events while also improving their ranking in the FedExCup standings ahead of the start of the 2025 season.
The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.
Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with "reshuffle" notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.
Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Winner of THE PLAYERS Championship (five-year exemption)
Webb Simpson
Winner of the U.S Open (five-year exemption)
Gary Woodland
Winner of The Open Championship (five-year exemption)
Francesco Molinari
Winner of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the Memorial Tournament or The Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption )
Kurt Kitayama
PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
Daniel Berger
Ryan Brehm
Cameron Champ
Cam Davis
Nico Echavarria
Austin Eckroat
Harris English
Rickie Fowler
Brice Garnett
Chris Gotterup
Emiliano Grillo
Harry Hall
Nick Hardy
Lee Hodges
Tom Hoge
Stephan Jaeger
Tom Kim
Kevin Kisner
Patton Kizzire
K.H. Lee
Luke List
Peter Malnati
Taylor Moore
Trey Mullinax
Taylor Pendrith
J.T. Poston
Seamus Power
Chad Ramey
Chez Reavie
Davis Riley
J.J. Spaun
Adam Svensson
Nick Taylor
Davis Thompson
Brendon Todd
Erik van Rooyen
Jhonattan Vegas
Camilo Villegas
Kevin Yu
Career money exemption
Charley Hoffman
Sponsor exemption (PGA TOUR member not otherwise exempt)
Ryan Palmer
Scott Piercy
Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
Caden Fioroni
Ian Gilligan
Christo Lamprecht
Dan McCarthy
PGA Section Champion/Player of the Year
Erik Matthewson
Past champion
Martin Laird
Top 30 on prior year's FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
Adam Schenk
Top 70 on prior year's FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
Adam Hadwin
Andrew Putnam
Eric Cole
Taylor Montgomery
Alex Smalley
Brandon Wu
Beau Hossler
Hayden Buckley
Sam Ryder
Ben Griffin
Keith Mitchell
Samuel Stevens
Matt Kuchar
Mark Hubbard
Matthew NeSmith
Top 125 on prior year's FedExCup Fall Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
S.H. Kim
Justin Suh
Joel Dahmen
Tyler Duncan
Michael Kim
Ben Taylor
Garrick Higgo
Robby Shelton
Callum Tarren
Dylan Wu
Nate Lashley
Greyson Sigg
Will Gordon
David Lipsky
Justin Lower
Carson Young
Tyson Alexander
Danny Willett
Kevin Streelman
Chesson Hadley
Zac Blair
Aaron Baddeley
Joseph Bramlett
Ryan Moore
Matti Schmid
Andrew Novak
Doug Ghim
Troy Merritt
Carl Yuan
Major medical extension
Maverick McNealy
C.T. Pan
Vince Whaley
Bud Cauley
Leading points winner from Korn Ferry Tour
Ben Kohles
Players 2-30 from prior year's Korn Ferry Tour Points List, Top 10 from prior year's DP World Tour and top five and ties from PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
Max Greyserman
Chan Kim
Chandler Phillips
Sami Valimaki
Richard Hoey
Patrick Fishburn
Ryan Fox
David Skinns
Ben Silverman
Pierceson Coody
Jacob Bridgeman
Hayden Springer
Alejandro Tosti
Trace Crowe
Michael Thorbjornsen
Rafael Campos
Joe Highsmith
Adrien Dumont de Chassart
Alexander Björk
Ryan McCormick
Roger Sloan
Paul Barjon
Tom Whitney
Kevin Dougherty