Inside the Field: Shriners Children's Open

    The PGA TOUR's FedExCup Fall continues with the Shriners Children's Open, where Tom Kim looks to three-peat after winning the past two editions of the event. The FedExCup Fall features an opportunity for players to compete for titles and purses at prestigious events while also improving their ranking in the FedExCup standings ahead of the start of the 2025 season.

    The PGA TOUR uses a standardized system for determining event fields based on the current season’s Priority Ranking while also including additional exemption and qualifying categories.

    Field sizes can vary by event, as can the number of event-specific exemptions. Fully exempt PGA TOUR members are guaranteed entry into all full-field events, with various conditional categories subject to periodic reshuffles based upon FedExCup Points accrued throughout the season. Categories with "reshuffle" notation indicate that a reshuffle period has occurred.

    Note: An additional year of eligibility was granted to some categories because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Scroll below to see the field list and updates.

    Winner of THE PLAYERS Championship (five-year exemption)
    Webb Simpson

    Winner of the U.S Open (five-year exemption)
    Gary Woodland

    Winner of The Open Championship (five-year exemption)
    Francesco Molinari

    Winner of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the Memorial Tournament or The Genesis Invitational (three-year exemption )
    Kurt Kitayama

    PGA TOUR tournament winner (two-year exemption)
    Career money exemption
    Charley Hoffman

    Sponsor exemption (PGA TOUR member not otherwise exempt)
    Sponsor exemption (unrestricted)
    PGA Section Champion/Player of the Year
    Erik Matthewson

    Past champion
    Martin Laird

    Top 30 on prior year's FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
    Adam Schenk

    Top 70 on prior year's FedExCup Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
    Top 125 on prior year's FedExCup Fall Playoffs & Eligibility Points List
    Major medical extension
    Leading points winner from Korn Ferry Tour
    Ben Kohles

    Players 2-30 from prior year's Korn Ferry Tour Points List, Top 10 from prior year's DP World Tour and top five and ties from PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry
