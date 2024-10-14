PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
5H AGO

Monday qualifiers: Shriners Children's Open

1 Min Read

Monday Qualifiers

Loading...
    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The PGA TOUR heads to the Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, Nevada, with four spots up for grabs in the field via a Monday qualifier. The 18-hole open qualifier at Spanish Trail Country Club & Golf Course, also in Las Vegas, will see a mix of PGA TOUR winners and golf's up-and-comers tee it up. In the case of a tie for the four qualifying spots, a hole-by-hole playoff will occur to determine those earning a tee time for the Shriners Children's Open.

    Click here for tee times and full scores from the Shriners Children's Open Monday qualifier.