Monday qualifiers: Shriners Children's Open

The PGA TOUR heads to the Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, Nevada, with four spots up for grabs in the field via a Monday qualifier. The 18-hole open qualifier at Spanish Trail Country Club & Golf Course, also in Las Vegas, will see a mix of PGA TOUR winners and golf's up-and-comers tee it up. In the case of a tie for the four qualifying spots, a hole-by-hole playoff will occur to determine those earning a tee time for the Shriners Children's Open.