The First Look: Shriners Children's Open

FIELD NOTES: Kim looks to win the Shriners Children’s Open for the third year in a row. Kim, who finished just short of No. 50 in the FedExCup standings, is looking to end his year with a bang once again after representing the International Team at the Presidents Cup at Royal Montreal. The last golfer on the PGA TOUR to three-peat at the same event was Steve Stricker at the John Deere Classic from 2009-11 … Fresh off his breakthrough PGA TOUR title – in just his third start – Matt McCarty returns to action. McCarty, who captured the Black Desert Championship by three shots, ripped up the FedExCup Fall standings to No. 95 with his victory. McCarty has now won four times across the Korn Ferry Tour and PGA TOUR in his last 10 starts … There will be nine golfers who finished the season in the top 50 in the FedExCup standings, led by Taylor Pendrith, who was T14. Pendrith, like Kim, played on the International Team at Royal Montreal. He finished tied for third in Las Vegas a year ago, two shots back of Kim … After withdrawing from the Black Desert Championship, Michael Thorbjornsen is set to tee it up in Las Vegas as he inches closer No. 125 in the FedExCup Fall standings. Thorbjornsen, who earned his PGA TOUR card after finishing No. 1 in the 2024 PGA TOUR University standings, is No. 130 through the FedExCup Fall … There’s plenty of drama around that No. 125 bubble as we get to the halfway point of the FedExCup Fall. Vince Whaley sits at No. 125, leading by just six points over Daniel Berger at No. 126. Whaley and Berger are in the field in Las Vegas along with Joel Dahmen at No. 124.