Shriners Children's Open weather: Round 2 delayed due to high winds, set to resume at 10:55 a.m. PT

The weather report for Friday includes a wind advisory through 11 p.m. local time. The current forecast notes: "An upper-level low-pressure will move across the region Friday producing windy and much cooler temperatures with highs in the 60s. The wind will be strong out of the NNW 25-30 gusting to 45 mph at times. The wind speeds will gradually decrease through the day Friday with the wind advisory expiring at 11 p.m. Showers will be possible early Friday morning, but the bulk of the precipitation is expected to stay to our north and east as it passes.