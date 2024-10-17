33M AGO
Shriners Children's Open, Round 2: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
1 Min Read
Loading...
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The second round of the Shriners Children's Open starts Friday from TPC Summerlin located in Las Vegas. Taylor Pendrith flirted with a sub-60 score before taking the first-round lead with a 10-under 61.
The Shriners Children's Open is the fourth of eight FedExCup Fall tournaments where players look to secure TOUR cards for the 2025 season.
Check out how to follow the action below.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television
- Friday: 5:30-9 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Saturday-Sunday: 5-8 p.m. (Golf Channel)
PGA TOUR LIVE:
|Friday
|Stream 1
|Featured groups: 9:45 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
|Featured group: 5:30-9 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Friday: 2-8 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 3-8 p.m.
Featured groups
Friday
- 10:28 a.m.: Tom Kim, Kevin Yu, Matt McCarty (10th tee)
- 10:39 a.m.: Stephan Jaeger, Tom Hoge, Cam Davis (10th tee)
ESPN+ bonus coverage (once morning groups finish):
- 3:18 p.m.: Rickie Fowler, Nick Taylor, Taylor Pendrith (first tee)
- 3:29 p.m.: Harris English, J.T. Poston, Jhonattan Vegas (first tee)