PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
33M AGO

Shriners Children's Open, Round 2: How to watch, featured groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

1 Min Read

Latest

Loading...
    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The second round of the Shriners Children's Open starts Friday from TPC Summerlin located in Las Vegas. Taylor Pendrith flirted with a sub-60 score before taking the first-round lead with a 10-under 61.

    The Shriners Children's Open is the fourth of eight FedExCup Fall tournaments where players look to secure TOUR cards for the 2025 season.

    Check out how to follow the action below.

    How to follow (all times ET)

    Television

    • Friday: 5:30-9 p.m. (Golf Channel)
    • Saturday-Sunday: 5-8 p.m. (Golf Channel)

    PGA TOUR LIVE:

    Friday
    Stream 1Featured groups: 9:45 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
    Featured group: 5:30-9 p.m.

    PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+

    PGA TOUR Radio on SiriusXM and free at PGATOUR.COM/liveaudio:

    • Friday: 2-8 p.m.
    • Saturday-Sunday: 3-8 p.m.


    Featured groups

    Friday

    • 10:28 a.m.: Tom Kim, Kevin Yu, Matt McCarty (10th tee)
    • 10:39 a.m.: Stephan Jaeger, Tom Hoge, Cam Davis (10th tee)

    ESPN+ bonus coverage (once morning groups finish):

    • 3:18 p.m.: Rickie Fowler, Nick Taylor, Taylor Pendrith (first tee)
    • 3:29 p.m.: Harris English, J.T. Poston, Jhonattan Vegas (first tee)

    Must reads

    Joel Dahmen penalized four strokes for 15th club in bag at Shriners Children's Open

    Taylor Pendrith shoots 61 in first start since Presidents Cup, leads in Las Vegas

    Wild wind forecast leaves bettors with big choices for Shriners Children's Open

    Beau Hossler explains why he's using two 5-irons at Shriners Children’s Open

    Billy Andrade remembers how serendipity – and a new golf ball – changed his fortune in Las Vegas