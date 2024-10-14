Billy Andrade remembers how serendipity – and a new golf ball – changed his fortune in Las Vegas

I sized up my par putt and had the right line. I put a decent stroke on it, but it was a long, tough putt that came up about 5 feet short. When I walked up to mark my ball, I looked at what I had left and started laughing to myself. I couldn’t believe what I was seeing. It was as if I had called the superintendent over and had him mow a line for me. There was not one spike mark on my line, which was unusual because I was in the last group of the day, and back then spike marks on greens were a big deal. The putt was also dead straight – no break. This is the easiest putt in the world, I thought. There’s no way I’m missing this.