How to watch: Round 2 of Black Desert Championship
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The FedExCup Fall continues at the inaugural Black Desert Championship in Ivins, Utah, where the PGA TOUR returns to Utah for the first time since 1963.
The Black Desert Resort, which is set in a lava field, will host the third of eight FedExCup Fall tournaments.
Adam Svensson holds the lead after firing an opening round 11-under 60, setting a high bar as the new tournament record. Henrick Norlander and fresh-face Matt McCarty in just his second event as a TOUR member sit two back at 9-under. Kevin Streelman and Sam Ryder sit in the next groups at 7-under.
Check out how to follow the action below.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television
- Friday: 5:30-9 p.m. (Golf Channel)
- Saturday-Sunday: 5-8 p.m. (Golf Channel)
PGA TOUR Live:
|Friday
|Stream 1
|Featured groups: 9:45 a.m.-5 p.m.
|Featured group: 5-8 p.m
PGA TOUR Live is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Friday: 2-8 p.m.
- Saturday-Sunday: 3-8 p.m.
Featured groups
FRIDAY
- 10:18 a.m.: Nick Taylor, Lucas Glover, Harris English
- 10:29 a.m.: Patton Kizzire, Peter Malnati, Chris Kirk
ESPN+ bonus coverage (once morning groups finish):
- 3:03 p.m.: Joel Dahmen, Daniel Berger, Michael Kim
- 3:14 p.m.: Harry Hall, Stephan Jaeger, Kurt Kitayama